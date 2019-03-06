A homeless camper during a 2017 snowfall in Vancouver. (David Horemans/CBC )

Vancouver temporary homeless shelters will remain open past deadline

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 6 March, 2019

Prodded by Vancouver city council, the provincial government in British Columbia has moved to keep temporary winter shelters for homeless people open past their scheduled shutdown date at the end of this month.

The province is investing $3.1 million to keep the shelters open, making sure that at least 240 beds remain available until March 31, 2020.

The investment follows a motion introduced in Vancouver’s city council on Feb. 26 by Councillor Jean Swanson, who said people forced to leave shelters when they are closed have nowhere to go and deserve a safe place to stay year round.

“People were crying. They were saying, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do.'” Swanson said following a visit to a shelter several years ago.

There were as many as 350 homeless people in Burnaby last December. (Christopher Katsarov/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

“A lot of them were sick, had cancer, had heart issues, they were elderly, and yeah, it’s really tough.”

Swanson says extending the time temporary shelters are open remains a temporary measure.

What is really needed, she says, is more permanent housing that she says is cheaper in the long run.

In the release announcing the funding, the province took note of the need for permanent housing.

“While access to shelter is critical to ensure safety for those experiencing homelessness, the province and city remain committed to delivering more affordable housing to meet the need of people in Vancouver,” the release read.

The release said people who use the shelters will have access to income assistance and health support as well as housing.

Officials ordered the evacuation of residents of a tent city known as Anita’s Place in the city of Maple Ridge last week, following three fires that exploded propane cylinders, threatening the safety of residents.

With files from CP, CBC, CTV

