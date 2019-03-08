Modular pavement will feature lighting, heating and a method of soaking up rainwater but also sensors that will collect information about the people walking on it. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press/March 1, 2019)

Civil liberties defender threatens to sue over Smart City

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 8 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is threatening to sue three levels of government for failing to regulate use of the massive amounts of data that will be collected in the Sidewalk Labs project planned for Toronto. The Quayside plan is to develop a 12-acre technology-driven neighbourhood on the city’s waterfront.

Laws must come before bidding, procurement, says CCLA

“We’re asking, is it appropriate to proceed with an environment where every part of the infrastructure is going to contain sensors that collect information about people who walk through the space without first putting place a policy and a law that we know can help protect people from that kind of surveillance,” says Brenda McPhail, a privacy expert with the The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA).

She says that before the bidding and procurement on the project begin, governments must consult the public and create laws about the collection, the ownership, use and residency of personal information. There has been much controversy about privacy issues but also the great wealth generated by data and who that should belong to.

The project for a Smart City on Toronto’s waterfront would serve as a model for similar projects around the world. (Sidewalk Toronto/hand out/ The Canadian Press)

Fox asked to guard the hen house, says CCLA

In a letter to federal, provincial and municipal leaders, the CCLA says powers to create policy were give away to a private enterprise, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., and that is “akin to a government retaining Exxon to design a country’s energy policy.” It adds, that “only elected legislators have the constitutional authority to enact civil liberties protections in law.”

“Sidewalk (Labs) is promising privacy best practices that exceed Canadian law,” says McPhail. “Why are they doing that? Because it’s widely acknowledged that our laws provide inadequate protection for the kind of intensive , multi-level data collection that’s conceived for the Quayside project.

“What CCLA argues is that residents need more than a voluntary code of practice. They need democratically-enacted, effective, enforceable law.”

Brenda McPhail says the CCLA will go to court if governments do not fulfil their legal obligation to protect the public interest.

Listen
Dangers of data misuse listed

The dangers of data collection have already made headlines when information gathered from the internet was used to create ads to influence elections in the U.S. and the Brexit referendum in the U.K.

McPhail says data collected in Smart Cities in Canada and elsewhere in the world could be used to tailor cities for marketing purposes that may end up discriminating against certain groups.

And she says there are ample examples of the misuse of personal data by authoritarian regimes such as China, which is said to restrict people’s mobility based on their data trail.

‘No citizenry is safe from changes of government’

“The fact that we don’t think that in Canada our government would do that right now doesn’t mean that next October, or four years from now or 14 years from now we wouldn’t have a government that would be more inclined to do that,” says McPhail.

“No citizenry is safe from changes of government or changes of intention. And the data that is collected stays around for a long time. So, the data that’s collected now could eventually come to influence you five years from now and at that point you’ll never know that’s what…was happening.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Politics, Society

Mac the Moose will be reclaiming his title

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Civil liberties defender threatens to sue over Smart City

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Encouraging girls to pursue science

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Patrick Lane, noted Canadian poet, dies at 79

RCI | Français

3e édition du Festival FIKA(S), Festival Immersif de Kultur et d'Art Scandinave/Nordique

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 8 al 10 de marzo de 2019

RCI | 中文

加拿大算是社会主义国家吗？是否真有变成社会主义的危险？

اسرة القسم العربي وضيفتا البرنامج ناتالي رستوكيان (في الوسط) وسعاد بونخلة/RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي في 10-03-2019

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Disparition du couple Blais : les recherches se déplacent grâce à un signal transmis par un cellulaireFaut-il séparer les fonctions de ministre de la Justice et de procureur général?Alexandre Bissonnette porte en appel sa peine de prisonAndrew Scheer veut abolir la TPS sur le chauffage résidentielUne autre mobilisation massive des Algériens contre un 5e mandat de BouteflikaChansons et humour au service de la contestation en AlgérieTravaux du REM : excédés, des usagers du train déposent une demande de recours collectifCommotions cérébrales : le cannabis, une solution pour les anciens de la LNH?Outaouais Rock devait plus de 6 M$ à ses créanciers, notamment Sum 41 et WeezerÉmu aux larmes, Justin Trudeau s'excuse auprès des Inuits
Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette appeals sentenceToronto doctor seeking handgun ban accuses firearms rights group of trying to intimidate her'If we stop, the world stops': Feminists take to the streets for International Women's Day protestsScheer says he didn't hear question about Clinton 'pizzagate' lie during town hall'Trudeau? Scandal? I don't believe it': As controversy rocks Canada's PM, the world winces — then shrugsHalf of Canadians can't name a woman scientist or engineer, poll findsSNC-Lavalin loses bid for judicial review of prosecution decisionU.S. women's national soccer team sues for equal pay'There was a heaviness': Alberta anthropologists locate unmarked graves of residential schoolchildren'Canada must carry that guilt and that shame': Trudeau apologizes for 1940s-'60s mistreatment of Inuit with TB