L-R- Marc, Lynn, Terry, Marie-Claude

The LINK Online, Mar. 8-9-10, 2019

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 8 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts Lynn, Terry, Marie-Claude, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Listen

Canada’s Prime Minister insists “no inappropriate pressure” in SNC Lavalin case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau denied charges by the former attorney general that she was persistently and inappropriately pressured to drop criminal charges against SNC-Laval and instead to negotiate an apology and reparations. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The SNC Lavalin scandal as it’s being called continues to dog the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Accused of improper political interference in a legal case against the Quebec-based engineering giant. Trudeau tried to calm the debate with a televised explanation of his version of the debate.

It does not seem to have helped calm the controversy.  Lynn has an excerpt of the speech, and explanation of the situation

HIV-AIDS Patients cured, but not yet a viable cure

HIV_AIDS infects tens of millions world-wide with over a million cases added each year. A second man has bee declared functionally cleared of the disase following a complex procedure. (via Radio-Canada)

Several years ago a difficult operation was performed on a cancer patient with HIV-AIDS. Using T-cells from the very rare individuals that have a double mutation resistance to the virus, the risky bone marrow T-cell operation was successful and the man has been HIV-negative for years.

Recently a second similar operation has been performed and that man also has been declared HIV negative, but the process is not being hailed as a cure.

Canadian HIV-AIDs researcher Nicole Bernard (PhD) at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre explains.

Remembering a hockey star and union advocate

Ted Lindsay with the Stanley Cup after Detroit defeated Montreal to win the NHL title in 1954. Lindsay died Monday at 93. (The Associated Press)

Ted Lindsay was a popular player in the National Hockey League of the 1950’s and 60’s. He was certainly well-known, but not what we would call a “superstar”. He passed away this month, and as Terry tells us, he was better known for his “off-ice” activity as he sought to organize players into a union to seek better conditions for them, and ended up created the Players.

Terry speaks to a sports broadcaster who was active during Lindsay’s time as a player and reminisces about the player and the NHL .

Watch The Link

Images of the week

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Politics, Society

Mac the Moose will be reclaiming his title

Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Civil liberties defender threatens to sue over Smart City

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Encouraging girls to pursue science

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Patrick Lane, noted Canadian poet, dies at 79

RCI | Français

3e édition du Festival FIKA(S), Festival Immersif de Kultur et d'Art Scandinave/Nordique

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 8 al 10 de marzo de 2019

RCI | 中文

加拿大算是社会主义国家吗？是否真有变成社会主义的危险？

اسرة القسم العربي وضيفتا البرنامج ناتالي رستوكيان (في الوسط) وسعاد بونخلة/RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي في 10-03-2019

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Faut-il séparer les fonctions de ministre de la Justice et de procureur général?Disparition du couple Blais : les recherches se déplacent au sud de TimminsAlexandre Bissonnette porte en appel sa peine de prisonAndrew Scheer veut abolir la TPS sur le chauffage résidentielUne autre mobilisation massive des Algériens contre un 5e mandat de BouteflikaChansons et humour au service de la contestation en AlgérieTravaux du REM : excédés, des usagers du train déposent une demande de recours collectifCommotions cérébrales : le cannabis, une solution pour les anciens de la LNH?Outaouais Rock devait plus de 6 M$ à ses créanciers, notamment Sum 41 et WeezerÉmu aux larmes, Justin Trudeau s'excuse auprès des Inuits
Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette appeals sentenceToronto doctor seeking handgun ban accuses firearms rights group of trying to intimidate her'If we stop, the world stops': Feminists take to the streets for International Women's Day protestsScheer says he didn't hear question about Clinton 'pizzagate' lie during town hall'Trudeau? Scandal? I don't believe it': As controversy rocks Canada's PM, the world winces — then shrugsHalf of Canadians can't name a woman scientist or engineer, poll findsSNC-Lavalin loses bid for judicial review of prosecution decision'There was a heaviness': Alberta anthropologists locate unmarked graves of residential schoolchildren'Canada must carry that guilt and that shame': Trudeau apologizes for 1940s-'60s mistreatment of Inuit with TB'More stupid than it was criminal:' Judge frees Halifax brothers involved in border standoff