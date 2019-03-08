The LINK Online, Mar. 8-9-10, 2019

Your hosts Lynn, Terry, Marie-Claude, and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Canada’s Prime Minister insists “no inappropriate pressure” in SNC Lavalin case

The SNC Lavalin scandal as it’s being called continues to dog the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Accused of improper political interference in a legal case against the Quebec-based engineering giant. Trudeau tried to calm the debate with a televised explanation of his version of the debate.

It does not seem to have helped calm the controversy. Lynn has an excerpt of the speech, and explanation of the situation

HIV-AIDS Patients cured, but not yet a viable cure

Several years ago a difficult operation was performed on a cancer patient with HIV-AIDS. Using T-cells from the very rare individuals that have a double mutation resistance to the virus, the risky bone marrow T-cell operation was successful and the man has been HIV-negative for years.

Recently a second similar operation has been performed and that man also has been declared HIV negative, but the process is not being hailed as a cure.

Canadian HIV-AIDs researcher Nicole Bernard (PhD) at the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre explains.

Remembering a hockey star and union advocate

Ted Lindsay was a popular player in the National Hockey League of the 1950’s and 60’s. He was certainly well-known, but not what we would call a “superstar”. He passed away this month, and as Terry tells us, he was better known for his “off-ice” activity as he sought to organize players into a union to seek better conditions for them, and ended up created the Players.

Terry speaks to a sports broadcaster who was active during Lindsay’s time as a player and reminisces about the player and the NHL .

