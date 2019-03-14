Boeing jet ban affecting Canadians but not drastically

Since most airlines “fly full,” these days, Transport Minister Marc Garneau’s announcement Wednesday that Canada was joining countries around the world in grounding Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft for safety reasons is throwing many Canadians’ travel schedules into limbo and chaos.

But it could be worse, which of course is easy to say as long as you’re not one of the people affected.

Only three Canadian companies–with a total of 41 Max planes–use the jets.

All are now grounded.

Air Canada, with 24 of the jets in its fleet of 400 aircraft, says Max planes carry between 9,000 and 12,000 passengers daily on 75 flights

Air Canada says that represents less than six per cent of his schedule and that while delays can be expected, a “vast majority” of its flights are operating on normal schedules.

WestJet has 13 Max aircraft in its fleet of 175 aircraft making 35 flights a day.

Calling the situation “fluid,” WestJet says about 1,000 passengers were affected Wednesday’s grounding order.

Same-day flights were found about half of them with the other half expected to get flights Thursday and Friday.

Sunwing Airlines grounded its flight of four 737 Max aircraft on Wednesday prior to Garneau’s announcement.

It says Max 8 flights make up less than 10 per cent of its fleet.

With files from CBC, CP, CTV, Global, BBC