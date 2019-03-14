Canada calls on Algeria to set a date for free elections ‘without delay’

Canada’s Global Affairs department has issued a statement saying it is “closely following ongoing developments in Algeria.”

After weeks of protests, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika promised to not seek a fifth term that would have extended his 20 years in office.

However, the ailing leader also announced that the election scheduled for April 18, 2019 would be postponed. This too has lead to protests.

The statement from Global Affairs Canada says “Canada supports democratic, free and fair elections in Algeria and stands ready to support this effort. We encourage the Algerian government to set a new date for elections without delay.”