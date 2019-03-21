Trudeau extends best wishes for Nowruz

Nowruz marks the start of spring and the New Year in the Persian calendar and

He also used the occasion to remind Canadians “that inclusion and respect for diversity is our greatest strength.” In a statement, he thanked the many communities that observe Nowruz “for their important contributions to building a better Canada.”

Millions celebrate

Millions of people celebrate Nowruz around the world. Among those marking the day in Canada are people of Iranian origin, who numbered 210,405 in the 2016 census. Also celebrating are Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá’í, Central Asian, and Ismaili communities in Canada.

Food is an important part of Nowruz. It may involve seven items which start with ‘s’: