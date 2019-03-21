Food and symbols of spring are part of Nowruz celebrations around the world. (iStock)

Trudeau extends best wishes for Nowruz

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 21 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Nowruz marks the start of spring and the New Year in the Persian calendar and

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended best wishes to all who celebrate it.

He also used the occasion to remind Canadians “that inclusion and respect for diversity is our greatest strength.” In a statement, he thanked the many communities that observe Nowruz “for their important contributions to building a better Canada.”

Millions celebrate

Millions of people celebrate Nowruz around the world. Among those marking the day in Canada are people of Iranian origin, who numbered 210,405  in the 2016 census. Also celebrating are Persian, Afghan, Kurdish, Zoroastrian, Bahá’í, Central Asian, and Ismaili communities in Canada.

Food is an important part of Nowruz. It may involve seven items which start with ‘s’:

  1. Somagh (sumac) : symbolizes the color of sunrise
  2. Serkeh (vinegar): symbolizes age and patience
  3. Senjed (dried fruit from lotus tree): symbolizes love
  4. Samanoo (sweet pudding): symbolizes affluence
  5. Sabzeh (sprouts): symbolizes rebirth
  6. Sib (apple): symbolizes health and beauty
  7. Sir (garlic): symbolizes medicine

Design for Noruz with greeting ribbon and elements for Haft-seen table setting: vinegar, wheatgrass, garlic, sweet pudding of wheat, apple, goldfish in a a bowl, dried fruits, coins, and sumac powder. (iStock)

