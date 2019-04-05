Link Online show: L-R- Marie-Claude, Levon, Lynn, Marc

The LINK ONLINE Apr. 5,6,7, 2019

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 5 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Your hosts, Lynn, Levon,  Marie-Claude, and Marc (Video of show at bottom)

The scandal within the ruling Liberal Party government, gets another jolt

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing to Liberal party members that he has removed tow high-ranking women from caucus over issues of “trust” and party loyalty. (Radio-Canada)

The ongoing dispute over allegations that the highest ranking members of the Liberal government trying to pressure the former Attorney General in a legal case against engineering giant SNC-Lavalin has not gone on for almost three months. In the latest shock earlier this week, the Prime Minister removed two high-ranking women from the caucus. Citing actions by Jody Wilson-Raybould including the covert taping of a phone call with the country’s highest ranking bureaucrat, Justin Trudeau said internal trust had been broken and the women had to go

Marc spoke with Duane Bratt, political science professor at Mount Royal University in Calgary who says the move has tarnished the Prime Minister’s self-declared reputation as a feminist and as a politician who wanted to break with typical “old school” politics.

Canada urged to help stop ‘cultural genocide’ of Uighurs

This is one of many places in China that officials call a vocational skills education centre where an estimated one million Uighurs are forcibly held and re-educated. (Thomas Peter/Reuters)

Evidence from U.S satelittes seem to support allegations that China is holding up to one million ethnic Uighurs in “re-education” camps.

They are allegedly being “educated” to abandon their Islamic religion, learn Mandarin, and abandon Uighur culture. Members of the World Uighur Congress were in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, to ask Canadian officials to continue pressure on China

Lynn spoke to professor Charles Burton, former diplomat at the Canadian embassy in Beijing, who says China is engaging in “cultural genocide” of the Uighur minority

We’re up here!’ Nunavut territory celebrates 20th anniversary

People make their way through Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the creation of Canada’s newest territory.  Carved from the vast Northwest Territories, the new territory is known as “Nunavut”, which is Inuktitut for “our land”.

Even though it was carved from the huge Northwest territories, both Nunavut and the NWT are both enormous areas of millions of square kilometres.

Levon spoke to Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq about the 20 years of the new territory and about the 20 years to come.

Visit “Mars” on Earth- in Canada’s high Arctic

film clip: Google streetview gives a glimpse of a NASA testing and training ground in the high Arctic

Located on Devon Island, in the very high Arctic of Nunavut, NASA has established a training and testing base because they think the area most resembles the surface of Mars.

Recently Google took cameras to the area to add some landscape to their “streetview” maps. Google couldn’t use their typical cameras though as they were too heavy for the extremely limited cargo loads available on flights to the base.  Marie-Claude plays a short excerpt of the promotional video.

Watch Video of The link

Images of the week

Posted in Environment, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

More stories

