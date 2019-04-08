Canadian astronaut space walk-Live feed and former astronaut interview

For the first time in 12 years, a Canadian astronaut is performing a space walk today. Until about noon, eastern time, David Saint-Jacques is outside the international space station along with an American astronaut Anne McClain. Together they are working on an upgrades to the Canadarm-2 and other ISS maintenance tasks.

Steve MacLean was a previous Canadian astronaut who performed a “space walk” or more correctly an “extra-vehicular activity” (EVA). From 2009 to 2013, he was also president of the Canadian Space Agency he joins us in studio to talk about the experience.

Canadian Space Agency- Youtube channel- NASA feed -LIVE

