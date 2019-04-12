Mackerel are an important commodity, but stocks appear to be in critical decline. (Vincent van Zeijst-wiki)

Critical decline in mackerel stocks

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 12 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

The federal agency Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) says stocks of Atlantic mackerel are at an all time low. They say there has been an 86 per cent decline over the past 20 years.

The DFO scientists also say the number of surviving fish able to breed is also at an all time low and the fish stocks are in a “critical” state.

Overfishing is seen as the main reason for the decline. The catch limit in Canada last year was 10,000 metric tonnes. In 2005 it was 55,000 tonnes.  In the U.S, where mackerel winter off the  New Jersey coast the quota this year is 9,100 tons.

As spring arrives the mackerel move north to Nova Scotia then up around Cape Breton to spawn in the southern Gulf of St Lawrence before dispersing.

Now adding to the uncertainty ard changing environmental conditions in the areas where they normally breed. The waters tend to be warmer, and the zooplankton on which they feed are not as plentiful.

In Canada, mackerel are the typical fish used by lobster fishers as bait in the traps. (Laura Chapin-CBC)

East coast fishermen however say DFO is wrong and that the stocks have moved to the northeast coast.

In Britain, the Marine Stewardship Council has removed its accreditation for mackerel in the northeast Atlantic as a “sustainably” caught species. It also says that overfishing is the reason it has removed its “blue label”.

Mackerel represent Britain’s most valuable fish stock, comprising about a third of seafood landed.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Critical decline in mackerel stocks

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Helium shortage concerns science, industry

L-R: Marie-Claude, Levon, Lynn, Marc
RCI | Français

L'Islam de mon enfance, le plus récent documentaire de Nadia Zouaoui

RCI | Español

Canadá en las Américas Café del 12, 13 y 14 de abril 2019

RCI | 中文

看看维基解密公布的秘密文件中涉及加拿大的有什么

العربية | RCI

بعد طيّ صفحة عمر البشير، هل السودان على موعد قريب مع الديمقراطية؟