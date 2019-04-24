The remains of an oak forest plantation called Kitcheners Wood, objective of attack by 10th and 16th Cdn Inf. Bns., April 1915 Photo Credit: NAC-PA-004564

Canada history: WWI- April 22-24, 1915: Baptism by fire and poison gas

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 24 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

By April 1915, the First World War already had months of grinding deadly stalemate already behind it.

Canadians, relatively fresh on the scene. had been moved into an allied bulge into the German lines called the Ypres Salient.

Second Battle of Ypres

On April 22nd, they were subjected to a deadly world’s first, a new and illegal weapon, poison gas.

Following a massive artillery barrage, the Germans had released some 160 tonnes of sickly greyish-yellow chlorine gas which floated slowly over to French and Canadian lines. The French-Algerian division took most of the gas on the left, and as it sank into their trenches were forced out into machine gun fired and then broke and ran coughing and choking and leaving a huge gap in the line of about 6 kilometres.

Painting by Richard Jack showing Canadian defence of the line after gas attack Ypres salient, April 1915 (CWM 8179)

In the face of this horrific new weapon, Canadians covering their faces with urine soaked rags, sick and almost blinded by gas, held the line and stop the Germans from getting around and behind them and British divisions on their right.

Unparalled courage.

Though this was their first real experience in war, the Canadians many coughing and gasping for air fought off the German infantry advance, while efforts were made to at least partially close the gap. The next day, with Germans having moved in the former French-held area, Canadians even made counter-attacks into the German positions at Kitchener’s Wood, the shattered remains of an oak forest near St Julien. The cost was high, but it kept the Germans frustrated and unable to carry out their full plan of eliminating the salient entirely, (though later after the battles, the British would pull back to shorten the Allied lines)

Then on the 24th, the Germans decided to directly attack this new group of Allied soldiers, these bloody Canadians who had stymied them.

Again preceded by a massive artillery barrage and another deadly gas attack the German army again advanced against the  badly weakened Canadians, hoping to finish them and break through the Allied lines eliminate the salient and advance their own lines.

But the Canadians, who had been store clerks, farmers, lumber jacks, bankers, and university students only months before, held their position.

They held against the horrific ground shaking barrage with its white-hot shrapnel tearing through the line, and held against more of the deadly gas and against the withering fire from the German Maxim guns.

The cost was high with some 6,000 Canadians killed, wounded, or burned by gas, but the German attack failed and was repulsed

Four Canadians were awarded the Victoria Cross, the Empire’s highest award for valour: Lance-Corporal Frederick Fisher(killed 23 Apr) , Lieutenant Edward Donald Bellew, Company Sergeant-Major Frederick William Hall (killed Apr 24), and Captain Francis Alexander Caron Scrimger

Citation for Cpt: Francis A. C. Scrimger of Montreal “On the afternoon of 25th April, 1915, in the neighbourhood of Ypres, when in charge of an advanced dressing station in some farm buildings, which were being heavily shelled by the enemy, he directed under heavy fire the removal of the wounded, and he himself carried a severely wounded Officer out of a stable in search of a place of greater safety. When he was unable alone to carry this Officer further, he remained with him under fire till help could be obtained. During the very heavy fighting between 22nd and 25th April, Captain Scrimger displayed continuously day and night the greatest devotion to his duty among the wounded at the front.”London Gazette, no.29202, 23 June 1915

The Canadians in their first major appearance in the war, came in as an unknown, untried, untested force, but had immediately established themselves as a true fighting army equal to any and one to be reckoned with.

Their heroism and courage would be repeated many times over in victories in the next months and years at Vimy, Hill 70, Canal du Nord,  Passchendaele, Amiens, and more.  By war’s end they were considered by all to be the best of the Allied forces. This led to “Canada’s 100 days” in 1918 in which they were used as the shock troops leading the battles and winning every one until the Armistice in November, 1918.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , ,
Posted in International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
A new study finds people saying their consensual polyamory relationships are benefitical. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Filipino environmental activists wear a surprisingly realistic representation of a shipping container of garbage iner van filled with garbage to protest the cargo containers of garbage that were shipped from Canada to the Philippines in 2013 and 2014 (Aaron Favila/Associated Press)
RCI | Français

Les enfants sont-ils isolés et peu soutenus au Canada?

RCI | Español

Informe poco reluciente sobre el sistema educativo del Territorio canadiense del Nunavut

RCI | 中文

加拿大总理特鲁多探访洪水灾区

العربية | RCI

قراءة في التعديلات الدستورية في مصر وفي المشاركة المتدنية في الاستفتاء عليها

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Ottawa prêt à contribuer pour protéger les infrastructures des catastrophes climatiquesJustin Trudeau rencontre des sinistrés de GatineauDéchets canadiens aux Philippines : la ministre McKenna planche sur une solutionQuébec critique à son tour le projet de loi fédéral sur les évaluations environnementalesLe ministre Fitzgibbon nie tout problème d’éthique, mais se dit prêt à démissionnerInondations : « Il y a encore des secteurs à risque », affirme la ministre GuilbaultL'objectivité n'est pas toujours au rendez-vous lors des contrôles frontaliersLe procès de Joshua Boyle pourrait être ajourné pour plusieurs moisL’essence, bientôt à 1,50 $ le litre?Londres autoriserait une participation limitée de Huawei au réseau 5G
After losing infant son and leg in horrific crash, air force captain loses legal battle for compensationBritney Spears says 'all is well' despite family stress, fans' concernsLongest, fastest, highest roller-coaster of its type set to terrify riders at Canada's WonderlandCanada says fix for garbage spat with Philippines on its wayHere's how rising air pollution is likely affecting your healthHate-crime attack on café staged, Winnipeg police say, as 3 charged with mischiefFormer hostage Joshua Boyle's trial likely suspended — potentially for yearsTop health officer calls on B.C. to 'urgently' decriminalize possession of illicit drugsAnother Green breakthrough leaves the party wondering what might have beenLawyers in Charter challenge argue advertising protects sex-trade workers