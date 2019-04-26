Dominic Leblanc is a close friend of the prime minister’s and a particularly able cabinet minister. (Matt Smith/The Canadian Press/September 12, 2018)

Key cabinet minister is sidelined by cancer

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 26 April, 2019

In another blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a key political ally and very close friend is temporarily stepping away from his duties for health reasons. Dominic LeBlanc, 51, will be treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of cancer, for several weeks. A statement from his doctor says LeBlanc has already begun treatments, has had “a positive response” and looks forward to going back to work once they are completed.

LeBlanc is the cabinet minister responsible for northern affairs, internal trade and for the federal government’s relations with the governments of Canada’s provinces and municipalities. This can be a difficult portfolio given the provincial leaders’ strong powers, varying political leanings and different agendas. LeBlanc is a strong and capable minister, and seen as particularly adept at handling the dossier.

Dominic LeBlanc, right, is responsible for relations with provincial premiers like Ontario’s Rob Ford. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press/Dec. 7, 2018)

Three cabinet ministers will take on duties

In addition, LeBlanc is fluent in both of Canada’s official languages and, as he was elected in New Brunswick, is a strong representative for the eastern provinces.

Trudeau has given three cabinet ministers temporary responsibility for LeBlanc’s duties.

Adding to Trudeau’s losses

Trudeau lost another close friend and political ally in February when his principal secretary, Gerald Butts stepped down in the wake of the SNC-Lavalin controversy. That issue led to the resignation of two cabinet ministers and two cabinet shuffles. The two members of Parliament were also kicked out of the Liberal caucus, which includes all members of a party who are elected to the House of Commons. They now sit as independents.

The turmoil comes months before an election campaign begins leading to a federal election in October 2019. LeBlanc says he intends to run in the election.

Posted in Politics

*

﻿
