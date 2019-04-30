Best banknote for 2018: The winner is...

The votes are in, and Canada’s $10 banknote is tops for 2018.

The International Bank Note Society annually asks its members to vote on the best banknote of the year. This year Canada’s first “vertical” note came in as the winner. It features civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond of Nova Scotia on the face, and the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, Manitoba on the obverse. A quotation from section 15 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms appears in both English and French just above the museum image.

There are some 150 new designs around the world each year on average but the IBNS said that only ten per cent were deemed “new enough” to merit consideration.

Canada also won the initial vote for Banknote of the year in 2004, and was second in 2011, 2012, and 2013.

Judging criteria for the notes are:

The banknote must have been issued to the public for the first time in the year of nomination.

The banknote must be submitted to the IBNS Journal for publication in ‘New Notes’.

The banknote must be circulating currency (i.e. no specimens or non-circulating currencies are eligible).

The banknote must be in general circulation

The banknote must have artistic merit.

Imaginative designs will be well considered.

Good use of colour, contrast and general balance will be well considered.

Design features that take advantage of modern security features will be well considered, taking into account the issuing authority and the value of the note.

The IBNS also indicates that this is the fifth consecutive polymer note to win the title of Banknote of the Year

Additional information-sources