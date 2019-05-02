Gilson Tsang developed his app Worth the Drive to help people calculate if it's cheaper to drive to buy gas in the U.S. or stay in B.C. Most of the time, Tsang says, it is. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

New app may be the solution for drivers who dither

By Terry Haig | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 2 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Take a look at Canada on a world map and what do you see?

The second largest country (after Russia) on the planet, right?

Now, here’s something you probably didn’t know.

As much as 90 per cent of Canada’s population lives within 160 kilometres of the U.S. border, depending on whose counting.

The exact number may be up for debate; what is not is the price of gas.

Fact is, it costs a whole lot less to buy gas for your vehicle south of the 49th parallel than it does anywhere in Canada.

A screen grab from Gilson Tsang’s Worth the Drive gas app, which compares variables such as driving distance, fuel economy and the exchange rate. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Way less.

Gilson Tsang, a systems administrator at at Vancouver hotel who lives in the town of Coquitlam, figured this out a long time ago.

He makes the 80-km round trip from his home town to Blaine, Washington about twice a month and saves himself about $100 for the effort..

Tsang can back those numbers up.

What he couldn’t fathom was why more people didn’t make similar fuel runs.

He decided to do something about it.

Tsang created an app for use on Androids that will crunch all the required numbers and data to prove the trip south is–very, very, very likety–worth it.

Timing is everything when it comes to calculating how much Canadians can save by buying gas in the U.S., but Gilson Tsang says his Worth the Drive app serves as a bellweather for how to save money at the pumps. (CBC)
(DriveBC)

He says his app, Worth the Drive, consistently shows that even though it may cost between $5 and $10 to get over the border and back, it’s worth it for the $50 savings in filling up your tank and the two cans your allowed to bring back in your trunk.

“I knew my calculations were spot on and I knew everyone aside from me could benefit from this,” Tsang wrote me in a text.

“That’s when I knew I had to create it for everybody so we could start raising awareness for this issue,

“I believe as Canadians we like to complain a lot, we like to discuss a lot, which is fine. But unfortunately as a society, we do not tend to take action.

“Rather, we accept the unpleasantness as faith.

“I like to think that it is not that we are ‘bad at taking action.’ Rather, our society does not have the habit of taking action.”

With gas prices in Canada going through the roof in many places, consumers are trying to find ways to get fuel for less. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Tsang does not consider himself a political activist and has no illusions about the app affecting the rising cost of gas in B.C.

“But it’s definitely a start in the right direction.”

Worth the Drive has been available for about a week. So far, there have been about 5,000 downloads.

An iPhone version is in the works, but Tsang says that’s just a bit down the road.

I had the pleasure of speaking by phone with Tsang about his creation on Wednesday.

Listen
Share
Tagged with: ,
Posted in Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

New app may be the solution for drivers who dither

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

World Press Freedom Day

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, International, Politics, Society

Millionaires on the move

Environment, International, Society

Fears mount for migrating West Coast grey whales

Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

Ontario planning to review/increase some highway speeds

Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Federal electric vehicle rebate incentive

RCI | Français

Étude prometteuse au Musée des Beaux-Arts de Montréal sur la perception des oeuvres d'art par des personnes autistes

RCI | Español

Coral Femenino Harmonnía de México se presenta en el Encuentro coral “A una voz” de la UNAM-Canadá

RCI | 中文

赖小刚教授谈中国的北极政策及其对加拿大的潜在影响

العربية | RCI

المهرجان الثقافي الشمال إفريقي في مونتريال يُلقي الضوء على الهويّة المتعدّدة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Alain Therrien songe à se présenter pour le Bloc québécoisLe procureur général des États-Unis boude une audition devant le Congrès, le ton monteOttawa ne s'inquiète pas de la suspension de permis d'exportation de porc par PékinPour l'Alberta, resserrer les évaluations environnementales menace l'unité canadiennePas de nouvelles accusations dans le dossier de la fillette de GranbyQuébec ordonne une enquête publique du coroner sur la tragédie de GranbyFacebook et Instagram bannissent des personnalités « dangereuses » de l’extrême droiteLes meilleures hockeyeuses en sabbatique dans l’attente d’une ligue unifiéeMeurtre de Daphné Huard-Boudreault : son ex-petit ami passera au moins 18 ans en prisonRevers pour un groupe métis du Québec en Cour suprême
Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones banned from Facebook, Instagram for hate speechHubble creates stunning mosaic containing roughly 265,000 galaxiesQuirks of the enigmatic, powerful man about to be crowned Thailand's king'We are in utter disbelief': Fire kills family of 5 in northwest OntarioRed Wings, Maple Leafs legend Red Kelly dead at 91Canadian garbage wrongly dumped in the Philippines is coming homeCanada's housing markets not as vulnerable as prices fall more than 5%, CMHC reportKenney followed the rules by claiming mom's basement as primary residence, board decidesBeyond Meat stock more than doubles on first day of tradingWomen's hockey stars announce boycott in demand for 1 league