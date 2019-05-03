Once filling Canadian pockets, and children's piggy banks, the Canadian one-cent coin came to an end on May 4 in 2012. (Graeme Roy-CP)

Canada History: May 4, 2012- the last penny drops

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 3 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

On May 4, the then finance minister Jim Flaherty, pressed the button to stamp out the final one- cent coin at the mint facility in Winnipeg. (CBC)

In the March “Economic Action Plan” of 2012, a segment was devoted to the penny, the one cent coin.

Originally made of copper, by 1997 to save production costs it was almost all zinc with a copper coating, and by 2000 mostly steel with a copper coating.

Finance Minister Flaherty holds the last penny struck which will be entrusted to the Currency Museum of the Bank of Canada in Ottawa (John Woods-CP)

Still the government claimed it was costing 1.6 cents to produce the 1-cent coin, and by phasing it out, it would save taxpayers about $11-million a year.

On May 4, 2012, the last penny was struck at the Royal Canadian Mint operation in Winnipeg Manitoba, by the then federal Finance Minister, Jim Flaherty.

The government the end of the penny really wouldn’t make a difference to consumers as prices would be rounded up and down to the nearest nickel or 5-cent sum.

The Canadian penny was at its peak in 2006, with almost 1.3 billion minted that year. On Feb. 4, the Royal Canadian Mint ceases distributing the Canadian penny, which dates back to 1858. the date listed at 2013, is beacuse that’s when the mints stopped distributing the coins and instead began pulling them out of circulation.. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

The mint announced that it would begin pulling the penny from circulation early in 2013.

The final million pennies were sold as “collectors items”.

The word “penny” is listed as being derived from old English “pening, penig”, Northumbrian “penning”, old Saxon, “pending”, and several older European languages like German ‘Pfenning”, later “pfennig”

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Politics

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Arts and Entertainment, Health, Society

School rugby programmes cancelled in Nova Scotia

L-R: Marie-Claude, Levon, Lynn, Marc
RCI | Français

Tam-Tam Canada: Inondations et fausses nouvelles

RCI | Español

CANADÁ EN LAS AMÉRICAS CAFÉ del 03, 04 y 05 de mayo 2019

RCI | 中文

为什么我们没能救她？魁北克省就一个七岁女孩之死启动四项调查

العربية | RCI

جولة أفق لبنانية مع النائب بيار بو عاصي الذي يزور كندا