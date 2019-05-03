Canada History: May 4, 2012- the last penny drops

In the March “Economic Action Plan” of 2012, a segment was devoted to the penny, the one cent coin.

Originally made of copper, by 1997 to save production costs it was almost all zinc with a copper coating, and by 2000 mostly steel with a copper coating.

Still the government claimed it was costing 1.6 cents to produce the 1-cent coin, and by phasing it out, it would save taxpayers about $11-million a year.

On May 4, 2012, the last penny was struck at the Royal Canadian Mint operation in Winnipeg Manitoba, by the then federal Finance Minister, Jim Flaherty.

The government the end of the penny really wouldn’t make a difference to consumers as prices would be rounded up and down to the nearest nickel or 5-cent sum.

The mint announced that it would begin pulling the penny from circulation early in 2013.

The final million pennies were sold as “collectors items”.

The word “penny” is listed as being derived from old English “pening, penig”, Northumbrian “penning”, old Saxon, “pending”, and several older European languages like German ‘Pfenning”, later “pfennig”

