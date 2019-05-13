View from a disabled German gun overlooking Mike Sector Juno Beach with British and Canadian warshops in background near Courselles-sur-mer (National Archives Canada PA128792)

D-Day 75: Postcards to remember the past (interview)

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 13 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

It is an interesting project to bring commemoration and realisation of the Normandy landings of 1994, directly to Canadian, hundreds of whom don’t know they have an interesting connection to fallen Canadian soldiers of the Second World War.

The Juno Beach Museum is sending out hundreds of postcards directly to the known original addresses of Canadian soldiers killed in the Normandy campaign.

Mike Bechthold (PhD) is the executive director of the Juno Beach Centre Association.

Listen

The idea is to remind Canadians on this 75th anniversary of the sacrifices made by Canadians, and Allies who enabled Canada, England and Europe to enjoy our freedoms today.

The front of the D-Day postcard featuring a montage of period images. On the back (below) is the information about the Canadian soldier who had lived at that address, and who never returned. Addresses in Quebec will receive postcards in French (Juno Beach Centre Association

There were 903 Canadians were killed in the Battle for Normandy between June 6 and 10, and many others wounded, many of them seriously and permanently “Letting someone know that a Canadian war hero left their house 75 years ago is a very special way of preserving the stories of these soldiers. It’s also a unique way to bridge the years and connect generations so young people today can get a glimpse into the lives of the young soldiers who once lived in their very homes – all of them volunteers.”

Mike Bechthold (PhD) executive director of the Juno Beach Centre Association

Those who receive the cards are encouraged to contact the Juno Beach Centre, which is the only Canadian museum located on the Normandy beach area, and express their thoughts. This can be done by email or social media (@JunoBeachCentre, #JunoPostcards)

Commemoration ceremonies at Juno Beach will be broadcast live on June 6th on national television.

additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
International, Society

Freed Canadian women safely home

Arts and Entertainment, International

Photo exhibit features children’s strength and hope

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Lithium Ion batteries: safety issues

RCI | Français

Le secteur manufacturier fait la cour aux femmes

RCI | Español

Geóloga canadiense descubrió el "agua más vieja" de la Tierra en Ontario

RCI | 中文

如何防止把孩子忘在汽车里

ضُحى الحنّاوي تفتخر بانتمائها إلى شعوب حوض البحر الأبيض المتوسط /صفحة الفيسبوك للسيدة الحناويالعربية | RCI

ضُحى الحنّاوي: العربيُ الآسيوي غير ومونتريال دمُها عربيٌ