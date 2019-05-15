New trail provides spectacular views near Quebec City

On the eve of the holiday long weekend May 18-20, 2019, the Canadian government has announced new access for visitors to the Cap Tourmente National Wildlife Area, less than an hour away from Quebec City. The new trail includes stairs and four lookouts that offer dazzling views of three waterfalls. Until now, this part of the refuge was inaccessible.

The area has marshes, swamps, forests and cliffs. It is located between the St. Lawrence River and the mountains. Indigenous people lived there and when Europeans came, many settled on the shores of the river which empties into the Atlantic Ocean.

The wildlife area was created to protect migratory birds and species at risk, to study them and preserve their habitat. More than 180 species of birds can be seen there, including tens of thousands of snow geese. There are 30 mammal species including the at-risk peregrine falcon and the bobolink. There are 22 types of forest stands and 700 plant species.

In all, there are 20 km of hiking trails and almost 40,000 people visit each year

See video made by Environment and Climate Change Canada.