Donald Trump pardons Conrad Black

Conrad Black, a man about whom very, very few Canadians have a neutral opinion, has been pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Black, who is 74, spent almost three-and-a-half years in a Florida prison after being convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice in 2007.

He was later released and deported back to Canada.

Black recently published a flattering biography of Trump entitled “Donald J. Trump: A President Like No Other.”

Trump said Black was “entirely deserving” of the pardon.

Black called the pardon “very, very gratifying.”

