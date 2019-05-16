Toronto's Kyle Lowry makes a pass as Milwaukee's Nikola Mirotic defends. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

NBA: Drake factor- music ban and Toronto loses

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Thursday 16 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

There has been much made about Canadian rap star Drake and his alleged bad luck factor on teams and players he supports.

Spotted wearing a particular team logo at a game, or being photographed with a player, whether hockey, soccer (football) , U.S football, tennis, mixed martial arts, any player or team that Drake supports seems almost certain to lose the next match.

It’s happened so often that it’s been labelled the “Drake curse”.

RCI: Apr 2017: European football: Drake curse

Drake, smiling, looks on from his courtside seat in the second half of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre April 30 in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley / Getty Images)

Drake is of course a huge fan of the Toronto Raptors basketball team, and the curse didn’t stop them from making it to the National Basketball Association eastern finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Drake pulls a reverse curse

But wait, didn’t he post a video online of him wearing Philadelphia 76’s shorts before the semi-final? The “reverse curse” seems to have worked with a last second Raptors basket leading to their win 92-90 to move on to the eastern finals.

Break from Drake

Now a local Milwaukee station made a big deal of removing all Drake songs from their playlist prior to yesterday’s game in the city. Apparently Drake is- or was- in regular rotation at the station, with a couple of his pieces being played every hour.

Tweet from local Milwaukee radio station announcing their “Break from Drake” campaign. A coincidence that Toronto lost? (Twitter)

The radio station said they wanted to help the Bucks in the final against Toronto.  And it seems to have worked. In the first of the eastern final series Milwaukee beat Toronto 108-100.

The Milwaukee radio hosts said they might play some Drake songs again at a strategic moment when the Bucks play in Toronto so they’ll lose and bring the final game back to Milwaukee so the team can win at home.

They also questioned- tongue in cheek- why Toronto, the only Canadian team in the American league was even in the NBA. They said Canada should get its own league.

Apparently the American radio hosts are not aware that basketball was invented by a Canadian.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Arts and Entertainment, International

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
William Gun Chong circa 1943. Photo presumably taken between missions when he was often dressed in worn clothes as a homeless peasant to avoid Japanese forces attention as he carried out his missions ( via Chinese Canadian Military Museum)
Arts and Entertainment, International

NBA: Drake factor- music ban and Toronto loses

Economy, Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Farmers and "CleanFARMS" and the effort to recycle plastic (interview)

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Politics, Society

Canada history: May 15, 1919 - The labour dispute that shook Canada

RCI | Français

« Le Canada dans le monde – acteurs, idées, gouvernance » : pour comprendre le Canada d’aujourd’hui

RCI | Español

Enfermedad renal crónica y su relación con agroquímicos, una investigación internacional

RCI | 中文

加拿大研究人员预测今年会是林火严重的一年

العربية | RCI

ما المضاعفات المحتملة لمواجهةٍ أميركية إيرانية على العراق؟