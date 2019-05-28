Salon 2018. RCI broadcasting live last year. This year the show will be on Thursday at 16:30 GMT/UTC for this special event Photo: RCI/Marie-Claude Simard

RCI live from the Immigration expo in Montreal

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 28 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

(join our live broadcasts on the 29th and 30th, English at 16;30 GMT on Thursday- ask your immigration questions on Facebook)

Known as the “Salon de l’Immigration, this growing annual event now features over 200 different booths dealing with immigration issues into the mainly French-speaking province.

Salon 2018. Over 50,000 visitors are expected during the two days of the sxposition (Photo: RCI/Marie-Claude Simard)

The Salon is now in its 8th year and the theme this year is ‘regions” with many groups to extole the virtues, advantages and opportunities for immigrants to locate outside the main city of Montreal and elsewhere in the vast province which is over two and half times the size of France

The displays from a wide variety of groups and agencies at the expo are  designed to help with integration into a new culture and its many new and often confusing facets for newly arrived immigrants and refugees.

This include help and advice for employment and even job offers, other groups providing information about education opportunites, skills training and upgrades,  language training, banking and legal advice and so much more.

The expo also features a number of workshops as well.

And once again RCI will be there broadcasting live on Facebook on the 29th and 30th in our five languages, Arabic, Spanish, Mandarin, French, and English

The English broadcast will be at 12:30 Eastern which is 16;30 GMT (UTC).

If you have any questions about immigration to Canada or Quebec involving education, monetary/banking systems, business opportunities and investment in Montreal. Quebec, or Canada, or opportunities in a region outside of Montreal, send us questions on Facebook prior to or during the live Facebook broadcast.

Salon de l’Immigration promo video (French only)

