While the vast majority of gamblers wager infrequently and tend to risk only moderate amounts of money, the small minority of problem gamblers accounts for the most money spent, according to a new study. (iStock)

Problem gamblers account for most money spent: study

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday 29 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

In the province of Quebec, only 2.7 per cent of gamblers are in the problem or pathological category, but they account for over 31 per cent of money spent in casinos, video lottery terminals and sport tracks. These figures were drawn from an international study involving research in Quebec, France and Germany. The statistics from France and Germany similarly found problem gamblers accounted for the most money spent.

The study also found most problem gamblers in Quebec tend to be less affluent and less educated than non-gamblers.

Problem gamblers in Quebec are particularly drawn to slot machines including video terminals, say researchers. (iStock)
Video lottery terminals placed in poor neighbourhoods 

The problem gamblers were found to be drawn to specific types of games. In Quebec, slot machines including video lottery terminals were the biggest draw followed by table games and poker.  Video lottery terminals are disproportionately found in poorer areas, said Sylvia Kairous, an associate professor at Concordia University in Montreal and co-author of the study. They may be located in local bars and in casinos.

“We are making them (video lottery terminals) more accessible to people with lower incomes and more adversity in their lives,” she said in a statement. “These people turn to these machines to escape some difficult realities. We have given them easy and accessible solutions that could have very negative, harmful consequences.”

The researchers hope their study “is an eye-opener for decision-makers and gambling regulators” and that it provides information for people working in prevention which, they hold, has to be more targeted and appropriate for at-risk groups.

The study was published in the Journal of Business Research.

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Conférence Women Deliver ou le rendez-vous de partage, à Vancouver, de jeunes leaders issus d’horizons divers

RCI | Español

Juanita de Leticia Tonos se presenta en la Primera Muestra de Cine Dominicano en Canadá

RCI | 中文

保守党领袖大选愿景演讲，抨击自由党把接收难民当“儿戏”

الطالبة الجزائرية ياسمين بوقرش في ضيافة راديو كندا الدولي - Photo : RCIالعربية | RCI

ياسمين بوقرش، بين دعم الحَراك الشعبي في الجزائر والمشاركة في مؤتمر فانكوفر حول حقوق المرأة

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Plaidoyer renouvelé pour l'accueil d'autres « anges gardiens » de Snowden au CanadaInondations : des sinistrés accusent Québec de les mettre « dans une position insoutenable »Le Parlement israélien dissous, des élections en septembreIl y aura une enquête publique sur le décès de Rosalie GagnonJustin Trudeau compte discuter du droit à l'avortement avec Mike PenceLe Québec inc. rejette l'idée de « conditions » pour l’embauche d’immigrantsAffaire libyenne : SNC-Lavalin subira un procès« Si nous étions convaincus que le président n’avait pas commis de crime, nous l’aurions dit » - Robert MuellerPesticides : le sous-ministre de l’Environnement est inquiet de ce qu’il a découvert
CBC News takes home major prize at Digital Publishing AwardsA.Y. Jackson paintings sell at auction for more than $670,000, no buyer for MatisseNetflix series 13 Reasons Why tied to more youth suicides, U.S. study suggestsBeing transgender is not a mental health problem, WHO saysOn his worst behaviour: NBA calls Raptors about Drake's courtside anticsParties will be 'caught flat-footed' if they don't come up with ways to fight disinformation on campaign trailAmazon faces tough questions on Parliament Hill over privacy practices, ad targetingTrudeau to bring up anti-abortion laws in U.S. during meeting with VP Mike Pence ThursdaySupercharged 'Tornado Alley' breaks record as powerful storms spawn whirlwind clustersCanada hasn't issued any permits for companies to ship waste, government says