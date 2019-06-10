An Ontario first: cannabis friendly vacation resort

One wonders what Sir Sam Hughes would think. One hundred years ago this year, this highly controversial former Minister of Militia, completed his luxury vacation home in the Haliburton Highlands of Ontario.

Long since a popular vacation resort in Ontario’s cottage country, the adults only Sir Sam’s Inn and Spa has announced it is now “cannabis friendly”.

What is possibly a first in Canada, and probably a first for Ontario, the announcement comes a year after the Trudeau government made recreational use of cannabis legal.

Only registered guests will be allowed to smoke, but only on balconies and other designated areas, and not inside the rooms.

It’s a delicate decision as the small resort caters to an upscale clientele, some of whom may not agree with the use of cannabis.

Jon Massey, the resort’s Director of Business Development shares his perspective: “At Sir Sam’s we strive to give our guests upscale experiences that are unique to our region, our history and our culture. It’s important to be proactive in our industry to ensure an inclusive experience for all guests staying with us, whether they are using cannabis or not.”

Massey however also said, “We’re not looking to become a signature pot-smoking hotel or anything like that”, adding, ““It’s more about acknowledging it is legal now, we are an adults and couple resort and we do have professionals who like to come up and relax with the setting we provide”.

