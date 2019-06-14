"Sault Ste. Marie, Canada - June 6, 2009: Queen Street, one of the main streets in downtown Sault Ste Marie, illuminated in the evening with the Museum building in the foreground."

11 rural, northern towns to attract newcomers

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Friday, June 14, 2019 10:54
0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s immigration department has announced the 11 rural and northern communities that will invite newcomers to settle there permanently as part of a pilot project to attract skilled workers. The Canadian population is ageing and the birth rate declining resulting in a significant decrease in available workers.

About 78 percent of immigrants and refugees coming to Canada settle in large cities such as Toronto, Montreal and vancouver. This project aims to encourage skilled workers and their families to settle in smaller centres.

The communities themselves will be responsible for recruiting newcomers and endorsing them for permanent residency. Under this plan, newcomers are expected to begin arriving in 2020. A similar program launched in March 2017 is enabling the Atlantic Provinces to endorse up to 2,500 workers in 2019.

Vernon is in a scenic part of British Columbia.

Many people retiring, few to replace them

Rural communities employ over four million Canadians and account for almost 30 per cent of Canada’s GDP, notes a government statement. It adds that between 2001 and 2016, the number of potential workers in Canada decreased by 23 per cent. At the same time the number of potential people retiring from work has increased by 40 per cent.

The communities involved in the pilot project are:

Thunder Bay, Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Sudbury Ontario,

Timmins, Ontario

North Bay, Ontario

Gretna-Rhineland-Altona-Plum Coulee, Manitoba

Brandon, Manitoba,

Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Claresholm, Alberta

West Kootenay, British Columbia

Vernon, British Columbia

Project could become blueprint for Canada

The communities were chosen as a representative sample of Canada’s regions to help develop a blueprint for the rest of the country. At the same time Canada is working with the northern territories to address the unique needs for newcomers there.

Share
Tagged with: , , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Politics, Society

Pot tax: Figures are in on cannabis revenue for governments

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Canada history: June 19, 1915, The world's winningest basketball team

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, Society

Huge Raptors victory parade- huge garbage mess

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Controversial Trans Mountain pipeline decision today

RCI | Français

Avis aux travailleurs étrangers : maintenant plus d'un demi-million d'emplois vacants au Canada

RCI | Español

Canadá aprueba controvertido proyecto de oleoducto Trans Mountain

RCI | 中文

特鲁多政府第二次上马横山油管项目

العربية | RCI

آثار تشريع استهلاك الماريجوانا في كندا