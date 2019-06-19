Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives newly-arrived Syrian Armenian refugee Sylvie Garabedian, centre, a winter jacket as her mother Anjilik Jaghlassian, right, looks on at Pearson International airport, in Toronto, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2015. (Nathan Denette/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada resettled more refugees than any other country in 2018, says UN

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 16:18
0 Comments ↓

Share

The United Nations Refugee Agency says Canada admitted the largest number of resettled refugees last year and had the second highest rate of refugees who gained Canadian citizenship.

Canada took in 28,100 resettled refugees, according to the UNHCR’s annual global trends report.

The United States was second with 22,900 resettled refugees. Australia admitted 12,700 resettled refugees, the United Kingdom 5,800 and France 5,600, according to the report.

Canada also leads the world by refugee resettlement per capita, resettling 756 refugees for every million of its own residents, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of the new data.

The report shows that over 18,300 refugees became Canadian citizens last year. Turkey reported the most naturalizations with 29,000 in 2018, all originating from Syria.

New Canadian citizens take an oath at a ceremony hosted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada at Government House in Halifax on Monday, Nov. 20, 2017. (Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Canada naturalized refugees from 162 countries with the highest number from Iraq (2,800), the report said.

Canada placed ninth in the world for asylum seekers with 55,400 claims filed in 2018. Nigerians made up the largest cohort of refugee claimants in Canada last year with nearly 9,600 claims filed. About 8,400 refugee claimants in Canada were unaccompanied and separated child refugees, according to the UNHCR report.

Canada also had 78,000 pending asylum claims, according to the report.

Growing global refugee crisis

Displaced Syrian children stand outside of their tents at Kelbit refugee camp, near the Syrian-Turkish border, in Idlib province, Syria January 17, 2018. (Osman Orsal /REUTERS)

Overall, the number of people fleeing war, persecution and conflict worldwide ballooned to over 70 million — the highest level since the Second World War.

Though displacements from Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar continue to account for the largest groups of refugees, the UNHCR report also sounds the alarm on a major new humanitarian crisis – the situation in Venezuela.

Venezuelans accounted for the second largest flow of new international displacements in 2018, with 341,800 new asylum applications, the report said.

It is currently the world’s fastest growing displacement crisis, according to UNHCR.

‘Antidote to toxic and misleading narratives’

FILE – In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Venezuelans cross the International Simon Bolivar bridge into the Colombia. (Fernando Vergara/AP Photo/File)

“Conflict and persecution forced a record number of people to leave their homes in 2018,” said in a statement Jean Nicolas Beuze, UNHCR’s Representative in Canada.

“UNHCR is calling for renewed international solidarity at a time when the level of displacement far exceeds the rate of solutions, and counts on Canada and Canadians to continue standing with refugees as they have done for decades.”

Beuze said it’s also important to recognize the cultural and economic contribution refugees make to Canada. The Canadian experience shows that welcoming refugees is a win-win, he said.

“This undoubtedly provides an antidote to the too-often toxic and misleading narratives against displaced people we are hearing globally, and in Canada,” said Beuze.

With files by The Canadian Press

Share
Tagged with: , , ,
Posted in Immigration & Refugees

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Politics, Society

Pot tax: Figures are in on cannabis revenue for governments

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Canada history: June 19, 1915, The world's winningest basketball team

RCI | Français

La leçon néo-zélandaise de compassion et d'empathie telle que racontée par Abderrahman El Fouladi

RCI | Español

De Colombia y Canadá por igual, las identidades musicales de Cristian De La Luna

RCI | 中文

BC省今年夏天急缺家庭护工

العربية | RCI

هل سيحوز موضوع الهجرة وأعداد القادمين الجدد على أهمية كبيرة في الحملة الانتخابية الكندية؟