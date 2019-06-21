30th Canadian Sunset Ceremonies take place in Ottawa next week

As part of Celebrate Canada festivities, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will hold its 30th Canadian Sunset Ceremonies starting June 27.

The annual event will be held in Ottawa and will include an RCMP Musical Ride show and a special sunset performance.

As the sun goes down, members of the RCMP Musical Ride will take part in the flag lowering ceremony and sing Canada’s national anthem with the public.

The RCMP takes this opportunity to thank the community for its support throughout the year.

The event will take place from Thursday, June 27 to Sunday, June 30. The show itself will start at 7 pm until 9 pm.

Admission is free and more information is available here.

This event is part of the Celebrate Canada festivities, which also include Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day (June 24), Canadian Multiculturalism Day (June 27) and Canada Day (July 1).

With files from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police