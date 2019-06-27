Funding for minority language training announced

English and French are the official languages of Canada and the federal government has announced $34.6 million will be spent to promote their use. There are three initiatives.

The government will partner with an association of French colleges and universities (ACUFU) to encourage English-speaking students to pursue post-secondary studies in French.

A second partnership with ACUFU will support training for early childhood educators in French-speaking communities where they are a minority. In most of Canada outside the province of Quebec the majority of people speak English.

Funding will also go into training so that health-care professionals are better able to provide services to minority French-speaking communities.

The initiatives are part of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2018-2023 which proposes to spend $2.7 billion over five years.