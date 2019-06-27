A man walks through land in Bhola, Bangladesh where his home was washed away by rising water. Scientists project seas will rise an average of around one meter this century. Just 65 centimeters would swallow about 40 per cent of the country’s productive land, according to the World Bank. (Shahria Sharmin/AP Photo/Nov. 17, 2015)

UN expert warns of a coming ‘climate apartheid’

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Thursday, June 27, 2019 12:41
0 Comments ↓

Share

A United Nations expert says the world is risking a “climate apartheid” scenario where the rich can pay to escape heat, hunger and conflict while the poor are left to suffer. Climate change threatens democracy and human

“I think it’s strongly worded but appropriately so,” says Philip Loring a professor of geography at Canada’s University of Guelph. “This report, it seems to me, is born as much out of frustration as it is of urgency regarding climate change. And it reads very much as an indictment of inaction, but also (has a) very clear set of guidelines for we can do.

“The issue is that the impacts of climate change really are going to impact some people much more dramatically than others and that’s a human rights issue.”

Prof. Philip Loring agrees climate change will affect the poor and is a human rights issue.

Listen

(photo: Megan Hinther)

Already seeing effects, says professor

Loring says we are already seeing effects like crop failures, increases in the price of food, inability to access drinking water and storms and it is the poor who are experiencing them first. 

“Canada’s Arctic is a great example. All around the Arctic, impacts on sea ice are affecting fish and game populations, affecting traditional societies’ ability to hunt and fish. And these are people who did not contribute to the problem in the first place.”

The report warns climate change could push 120 million more people into poverty by 2030 and that many will have to choose between starvation and migration.

States are failing, says UN expert

The UN rapporteur condemns governments around the world for not taking meaningful action on climate change. “States have marched past every scientific warning and threshold, and what was once considered catastrophic warming now seems like a best-case scenario,” says Alston. “States are failing to meet even their current inadequate commitments to reduce carbon emissions and provide climate financing, while continuing to subsidise the fossil fuel industry with $5.2 trillion per year.

“Maintaining the current course is a recipe for economic catastrophe.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Health, International, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, International, Society

UN expert warns of a coming ‘climate apartheid’

Economy, Environment, International

The Canada-Philippine Garbage War finally peters out

Economy, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Looking for work? You might be in the right place

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Advocates sue Ottawa over airport tarmac wait times

RCI | Français

Un Canadien sur trois aurait une romance au travail, mais beaucoup la garderaient secrète

RCI | Español

Caña de azúcar y mineras ponen en peligro el acceso al agua y la seguridad en El Salvador

RCI | 中文

新调查：BC省移民挣得少，原工作经历不被看重

العربية | RCI

ما تأثير نتائج تحقيق مقرّرة الأمم المتّحدة أنييس كالامار وتصريحاتها على قضية الخاشقجي؟