Montreal study provides hope for fibromyalgia sufferers

Fibromyalgia is a pernicious condition–marked by chronic and wide-spread pain and perpetual exhaustion that the bearer–at least up to this point in time–knows will not be going away.
Maybe ever.
No cure has been found.
To compound matters, a person suffering from fibromyalgia doesn’t look sick.
He or she looks completely normal, a fact that has prompted too many in the past to believe that all that pain is simply psychological, somehow self-induced.
At least when a person looks sick, they get a bit of sympathy, compassion and empathy.
Now, a ray of hope has arrived.
A team of scientists from McGill University and the University of Montreal has just published a study that revealed a link between fibromyalgia and alterations in gut bacteria.
The researchers identified 19 species of gut bacteria that were either increased or decreased in patients with fibromyalgia compared with those in a healthy control group.
How important are the findings and where do researchers go from here?
For answers. I spoke by phone with the study’s first author, Amir Minerbi.
Dr. Minerbi is a pain physician and a two-year-clinical research fellow with the Alan Edwards Pain Managment Unit of the McGill University Heath Centre.Listen
Leave a Reply