Montreal study provides hope for fibromyalgia sufferers

Fibromyalgia is a pernicious condition–marked by chronic and wide-spread pain and perpetual exhaustion that the bearer–at least up to this point in time–knows will not be going away.

Maybe ever.

No cure has been found.

To compound matters, a person suffering from fibromyalgia doesn’t look sick.

He or she looks completely normal, a fact that has prompted too many in the past to believe that all that pain is simply psychological, somehow self-induced.

At least when a person looks sick, they get a bit of sympathy, compassion and empathy.

Now, a ray of hope has arrived.

A team of scientists from McGill University and the University of Montreal has just published a study that revealed a link between fibromyalgia and alterations in gut bacteria.

The researchers identified 19 species of gut bacteria that were either increased or decreased in patients with fibromyalgia compared with those in a healthy control group.

How important are the findings and where do researchers go from here?

For answers. I spoke by phone with the study’s first author, Amir Minerbi.

Dr. Minerbi is a pain physician and a two-year-clinical research fellow with the Alan Edwards Pain Managment Unit of the McGill University Heath Centre.