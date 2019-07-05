Canada a top favourite country for expats: survey

For those who leave their countries to settle elsewhere, Canada is said to be one of the best places to go. A survey by world’s seventh largest bank, HSBC, found the top destinations were Switzerland, Singapore and Canada followed by Spain and New Zealand.

Canada got a high rating from those seeking a better quality of life. HSBC says expats appreciate the spectacular scenery and diverse culture, and notes that many expats find it hard to leave.

Expats like work life balance

Expats with family find the Canadian education system is “well prepared for the unique challengers expat children face.” Children are said to settle quickly and make new friends easily. They also cite a better work life balance.

The survey involved over 18,000 people in 163 countries and was conducted in February and March 2019.