The Eabametoong First Nation has long been under boil-water advisories and is currently waiting for a newly-built $12 million water treatment plant (above) to get hooked up. On Friday the First Nation's band council declared a state of emergency over current water quality. (Eabametoong First Nation)

Second First Nation declares water state of emergency

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 08:37
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 13:08
A second First Nation in less than a week has declared a state of emergency over the quality of its water.

On Friday, the band council of the Eabametoong First Nation, located about 360 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ontario, passed a resolution declaring the emergency after tests on water at the reserve showed levels of trihalomethanes (THMs) between 122 to 182 per cent above Health Canada safety standards.

The tests were conducted after community members noticed a foul smell and taste when they used the tap water.

Eabametoong First Nation became the second First Nation in Ontario in less than a week to declare a state of emergency over its water quality. (Katie and Steve Koopman)

Earlier in the week , Attawapiskat, a Cree First Nation, located near Ontario’s James Bay Coast issued a similar declaration after tests showed elevated THMs in its water supply.

THMs are a chemical by-product of chlorine interacting with water containing high levels of naturally occurring organic compounds.

Eabametoong First National Chief Harvey Yesno says has contacted Indigenous Services and requested “immediate action from the Government of Canada.”

The Eabametoong First Nation is located about 360 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ontario. (CBC News)

A statement issued by the office of Canadian Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan says the department is monitoring the situation “closely.”

Eabametoong has been under boil-water advisories for nearly 20 years and is currently waiting for a newly-built $12 million water treatment plant to get hooked up.

With files from CBC, APTN

