Quebec town hit by tornado, says Environment Canada

A small tornado hit the town of Lac-aux-Sable in Quebec, about 170 kilometres northeast of Montreal, on Tuesday evening, tossing around campers and uprooting trees, according to Environment Canada meteorologists.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Boily, wind speeds reached up to 160 kilometres per hour.

At least three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and about 50 dwellings in the municipality were damaged by the strong winds.

Police said the sudden gust hit a campground and a number of cottages. One camper was lifted off the ground and landed on another, but fortunately both were empty and no one was injured in that incident.

However, authorities had to evacuate the campsite and nearby cottages.

About 60 people were in need of assistance, said Lac-aux-Sables Mayor Yvon Bourassa.

Authorities have set up a shelter in the community and the Red Cross has dispatched a team to the scene to help those in need.

With files from CBC News and Radio-Canada