Price of lumber leaves B.C. logging town ‘in crisis’

I’ve never been there, but Mackenzie B.C. sure looks like a gorgeous place.

Located within the province’s Northern Rocky Mountain Trench, the town is known as the “Gateway to Williston Lake” the largest man-made lake in Canada.

But right now, things aren’t all that pretty in Mackenzie.

It’s a logging town in a province that’s reeling from the ill-effects low lumber prices.

About two weeks ago three Mackenzie sawmills shut down.

All of a sudden, 400 people–about a 10th of the town’s population–were out of work.

And things could get worse.

The pulp mill is still running, but it needs product from the town’s sawmills to operate.

“We’re a community in crisis. There is no other way to say it,” Mackenzie Mayor Joan Atkinson told CBC News’ Betsy Trumpener.

“I have a roller coaster of emotions. I’m very worried…for the people in our community that need to have jobs. How are we going to help them through?”

I spoke by phone with Mayor Atkinson on Wednesday.