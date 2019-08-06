Consular officials make another visit to Canadian jailed in China

Consular officials in China have met for the 10th time with former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig who appears to remain a pawn in a high-stakes diplomatic dispute between Beijing and Ottawa.

Kovrig, who had been working as a China analyst for the International Crisis Group, was detained last December along with another Canadian, businessman Michael Spavor, who was living in North Korea.

Both were accused of endangering China’s national security and were officially arrested in May.

Their detentions followed the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver International Airport in on December 1st.

Analysts say that the timing of the arrests of the Canadians left little doubt that they were politically motivated and acts of reprisal for the arrest of Meng,

Meng, the scion of one of China’s most internationally successful companies, is currently awaiting extradition to the United States to face allegations of fraud in violating Iran sanctions.

Diplomatic and trade relations between Canada and China have deteriorated rapidly as a result of the disagreement.

In June, China renewed a demand that Canada release a top executive of tech giant Huawei a day after China on Wednesday renewed a demand that Canada release Meng, a day after announcing a suspension of all imports of Canadian meat products in an apparent bid to increase the pressure on Ottawa.

In the months since Meng was arrested, China has increased retaliatory economic pressure on Canada.

The casualties have included Canadian soybeans, canola, pork and beef.

