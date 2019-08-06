Oldest annual sports event in N. America tomorrow (maybe)

The oldest annual sports event on the continent will take place Wednesday in Canada’s Atlantic province of Newfoundland and Labrador, (weather permitting).

The Royal St. John’s Regatta is officially 201 years old, but is likely even older than that with proof of 1816 races, with the likelihood races were held going back much further.

The only breaks have been during the two World Wars.

The races involve six-seat, fixed-seat, coxswained racing shells on Quidi Vidi lake (pond) in St. John’s and annually attract about 50,000 to view the event and enjoy a variety of entertainment, and literally hundreds of booths offering food, drink, games, and items for sale.

Unlike to the 2-kilometre Olympic races along a straight course, the men’s teams row up the lake, have to make a tricky turn around buoys and then race back to the start for a distance of 2.4 kilometres. Women’s teams row a shorter course up the pond to a turning point buoy and back to the start for a distance of 1.2km. Many races are won or lost at the turning.

Weather permitting, the event is held on the first Wednesday in August and “Regatta Day” is a civic holiday. Bad weather means the races will be held on the next suitable day.

Officials meet in secret starting at 05.30 on Wednesday morning to decide if the race is a go, or if it will be postponed.

More and more women have taken up the rowing challenge, to the point where they now outnumber the men.

The regatta, including festivities the night before, has developed into a major social event attracting people from the city, around the island, and from outside the province as well.

