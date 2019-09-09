Hurricane Dorian ravages Canada’s maritime provinces

After causing mass destruction, and at least 40 deaths as it roared through the Bahamas, Dorian moved up the U.S east coast to hit Canada’s maritime provinces.

Although it had lost some of its strength, Dorian hit Nova Scotia on Saturday and at one point left most of the province without power as it caused damage there as well as in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and parts of Quebec before moving on to Newfoundland with winds of 100kmh and higher along with as much as 100mm of rain in many areas.

Today least 200,000 homes are still without power in Nova Scotia due to the multitude of trees uprooted and falling on power lines.

All public schools in the province of Nova Scotia are closed as officials assess damage.

At least 300 Canadian Forces personnel are helping in the clean up efforts in Nova Scotia. Fortunately no deaths have been reported across the region.

