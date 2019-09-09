The winds and waves caused extensive damage to boat sheds and docks, including completely dislodging this building in Herring Cove, N.S. (Ellisa Serret-CBC)
Hurricane Dorian ravages Canada’s maritime provinces
After causing mass destruction, and at least 40 deaths as it roared through the Bahamas, Dorian moved up the U.S east coast to hit Canada’s maritime provinces.
The winds caused a construction crane to collapse onto a site in Halifax (Craig Paisley-CBC)
A huge tree uprooted by the winds fell onto power lines and snapping the power pole. Throughout the maritimes fallen trees caused widespread power outages. (CBC)
Winds tore the roof off a building in Halifax which landed on parked cars (Craig Paisley-CBC)
Although it had lost some of its strength, Dorian hit Nova Scotia on Saturday and at one point left most of the province without power as it caused damage there as well as in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and parts of Quebec before moving on to Newfoundland with winds of 100kmh and higher along with as much as 100mm of rain in many areas.
Fishing boats sunk in Prince Edward Island. Throughout the maritimes damage to boats, docks and infrastructure was extensive. (Paul Legere- Radio-Canada)
Today least 200,000 homes are still without power in Nova Scotia due to the multitude of trees uprooted and falling on power lines.
Cottages along the shore in Quebec’s Iles-de-la-Madeleine, also suffered extensive damage .(Bruno LeLievre- Radio-Canada)
All public schools in the province of Nova Scotia are closed as officials assess damage.
Coastal erosion which ruined some cottages, shown here having taken out much land including the bicycle path at Cap-aux-Meules, Iles-de-la Madeleine- Quebec. (Martin Toulgoat-Radio-Canada)
At least 300 Canadian Forces personnel are helping in the clean up efforts in Nova Scotia. Fortunately no deaths have been reported across the region.
