The winds and waves caused extensive damage to boat sheds and docks, including completely dislodging this building in Herring Cove, N.S. (Ellisa Serret-CBC)

Hurricane Dorian ravages Canada’s maritime provinces

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, September 9, 2019 08:53
0 Comments ↓

Share

After causing mass destruction, and at least 40 deaths as it roared through the Bahamas, Dorian moved up the U.S east coast to hit Canada’s maritime provinces.

The winds caused a construction crane to collapse onto a site in Halifax (Craig Paisley-CBC)

A huge tree uprooted by the winds fell onto power lines and snapping the power pole. Throughout the maritimes fallen trees caused widespread power outages. (CBC)

Winds tore the roof off a building in Halifax which landed on parked cars (Craig Paisley-CBC)

Although it had lost some of its strength, Dorian hit Nova Scotia on Saturday and at one point left most of the province without power as it caused damage there as well as in New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and parts of Quebec before moving on to Newfoundland with winds of 100kmh and higher along with as much as 100mm of rain in many areas.

Fishing boats sunk in Prince Edward Island. Throughout the maritimes damage to boats, docks and infrastructure was extensive. (Paul Legere- Radio-Canada)

Today least 200,000 homes are still without power in Nova Scotia due to the multitude of trees uprooted and falling on power lines.

Cottages along the shore in Quebec’s Iles-de-la-Madeleine, also suffered extensive damage .(Bruno LeLievre- Radio-Canada)

All public schools in the province of Nova Scotia are closed as officials assess damage.

Coastal erosion which ruined some cottages, shown here having taken out much land including the bicycle path at Cap-aux-Meules, Iles-de-la Madeleine- Quebec. (Martin Toulgoat-Radio-Canada)

At least 300 Canadian Forces personnel are helping in the clean up efforts in Nova Scotia.  Fortunately no deaths have been reported across the region.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Economy, Environment
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Call to phase out toxic cash register reciepts

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Is Bianca bound for glory in New York? We'll know on Saturday

RCI | Français

Manque de vétérinaires, surtout auprès des animaux d’élevage

RCI | Español

Alinka Echeverría presenta Simulacra en el Museo de Bellas Artes de Montreal

RCI | 中文

谷歌AMP Stories新用法，将体育赛事花絮视频汇聚成集

العربية | RCI

تطبيقات مجانية تساعد التلاميذ و الطلبة في دراستهم