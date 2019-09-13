A Canadian M113 armoured personnel carrier with a .50cal machine gun rolls toward a burned farmhouse in the Medak pocket in 1993 (DND video-Youtube)

Canada history: Sept 15, 1993, Canada’s biggest battle since the Korean war

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, September 13, 2019 15:24
Last Updated: Friday, September 13, 2019 15:27
0 Comments ↓

Share

Sadly, many of Canada’s biggest and bravest military successes go relatively unnoticed and forgotten; incredible battles like Hill 70, Canada at D-Day and beyond, Kapyong, and many others of which Canada should take great pride, are generally little known both in Canada and by the world.

Such is the case for Canadian forces and the Battle of the Medak Pocket in Croatia.

As the former Yugoslavia began dissolving into its ethnic and religious component states at the end of the 1980’s, bitter conflict began. The U.N was called in and had troops stationed between the various protagonists, which included the Croatians and Serbians. It was known as the UN Protection Force- UNPROFOR.  But those troops from various countries had been weak and ineffective in preventing attacks and were seen as such by both sides.

Canadians had been involved in U.N duties since 1991, but in March 1993, the 875 members of the 2nd Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry (2PPCLI) left for a six month tour.

A Canadian soldier guards a checkpoint in the former Yugoslavia (DND)

Initially assigned by the French commander to a protected area in northwestern Croatia, they earned respect of the protagonists as they developed a reputation as being tough but not favouring any side.  In September a very tenuous ceasefire saw the Serbian population in the south come under increasing military pressure from the Croats.  It involved a mostly Serbian farming area around Medak in Croatian territory.

UNPROFOR commander, French General Jean Cot, seeing the need for a determined and professional force presence there sent the Canadians to place themselves between the two sides as a final operation before their tour was over.

A Canadian M113 APC rolls through Metkovic during Op Harmony. (DND)

Sept 9 Under fire

As they moved through Serb lines on September 9 they were immediately subjected to Croat fire from mortars and artillery and dug in as fire came in for several days.  International pressure and the Canadian commander LCol. Jim Calvin negotiated a deal on September 13 to have the Croats move back to positions held on September 8.

Sept 15- major firefight- biggest Canadian battle since Korea

Backed by two French mechanized companies, on September 15 the Canadians moved forward into positions agreed to in the deal but quickly came under tremendous fire from the Croats  who still occupied the few small Serbian inhabited towns in the “pocket”.
Apparently, given the weakness of previous U.N forces the Croats seemed to think they could easily frighten and push the U.N troops out of their way as they had before. The fighting continued into the 15th.

The Canadian group, almost half of which consisted of hastily called up and somewhat inexperienced reservists, were armed mostly with light weapons. As fire came in specifically targetting them, they held their ground against repeated atteacks, holding out against Croat tanks, artillery, mortars and machine guns returning fire for some 15 hours in an intense battle.
The Medak Pocket battle left four Canadians wounded, and apparently 27 Croats killed.

LCol Calvin at great personal risk, negotiated a new deal with the Croat forces to have them withdraw, but before the outgunned Canadians could move in on September 17, an extremely tense standoff occurred as a heavily armed Croat force, including a T-72 tank blocked the road while the Croats engaged in a brutal campaign against the remaining Serb civilians behind their line.

The tragic sounds of the Croat ethnic cleansing campaign, and the later horrific evidence, left many of the Canadian soldiers with post traumatic stress disorder.

Although the Canadians had shown tremendous bravery, resilience, and determination in stopping the Croat advance and carrying out the U.N. plan, there was no fanfare, no show of appreciation from Canadian officials or military when they returned. Politicians and military brass were pre-occupied with the bad press over a major military scandal involving torture in Somalia and neither wanted more questions about Canadians had been involved in a major battle and killing Croats regardless of the just cause.
For many who took part, especially the reservists, nothing was provided in the way of de-stressing or counselling. Several marriages later broke up, there were many cases of alcoholism and homelessness.

Teams of Canadian, and other, doctors, engineers, and soldiers search through the rubble after the battle looking for survivors and evidence of ethnic cleansing. (Sgt M Bonin- CF)

Although sent in as “peacekeeping” force the Canadians demonstrated yet again that they were an extremely courageous, dedicated, and professional army and would clearly fight back if pressed.
Through the Canadians and the Battle of the Medak Pocket, the U.N force was able to regain the respect it had lost and help prevent further escalation of violence until a proper peace and stability could be achieved in the Balkans albeit some time later. Evidence gathered by the Canadians in the pocket was later used in the Hague war crimes trials.

Warrant Officer Sheldon Quinn, a Veteran of the Battle of Medak Pocket, with Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) James Calvin, his commanding officer during the battle. Former and current members of 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry marked the 25th anniversary of Medak Pocket with a series of events held on the weekend of September 7 to 9, 2018 at Canadian Forces Base Shilo in Manitoba. Photo: Jules Xavier/Shilo Stag. ©2018 DND/MDN Canada.

It was only in 2002, that the 2PPCLI was recognised for their courage and professionalism with the Commander–in-Chief Unit Citation by then Governor-General Adrienne Clarkson.
The battalion was also awarded the UN Force Commander’s Commendation, the first such award and one of three awarded in UNPROFOR history.  The Canadian Forces also recognized Lt. T Green, Gnr. S Leblanc, and W Johnson for bravery. Sgt. R Dearing was recognized for leadership, and LCol. J Calvin was awarded the Meritorious Service Cross.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Study shows Canadians tend to be polarised, but not because of social media

L-R: Marie-Claude Simard, Mathiew Leiser, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
Arts and Entertainment, International

Canadian Olympic star hopes to compete with U.S team

RCI | Français

L’érosion des berges s’intensifie dans l'est du Canada

RCI | Español

CANADÁ EN LAS AMÉRICAS CAFÉ del 13, 14 y 15 de setiembre 2019

RCI | 中文

加拿大联邦大选：候选人必须有一个经得起检验的过去

تأسس المركز الثقافي الجزائري في مونتريال في أبريل نيسان 1999 - Photo : Centre Culturel Algérienالعربية | RCI

المركز الثقافي الجزائري في مونتريال يحتفل بالذكرى الـ20 لتأسيسه