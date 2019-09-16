A 30-second exposure of the newly identified comet captured by the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope in early September 2019. (Photo: Karen Meech and Jan Kleyna (University of Hawaii)/© Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope)

Canadian telescope helps study first-ever interstellar comet

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, September 16, 2019 17:31
Last Updated: Monday, September 16, 2019 19:20
0 Comments ↓

Share

In 2017, astronomers made a remarkable discovery by locating and studying the very first interstellar object, a strange space rock called ‘Oumuamua.

Now, a second object from another solar system has recently been located by the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope. But this time, it could be a comet, making it the first interstellar one ever observed by humans.

More importantly, it could help us better understand our solar system and its origins.

A comet is a celestial body moving around the sun, usually in a very eccentric orbit, consisting of a central mass surrounded by an envelope of dust and gas that can form a tail that moves away from the sun.

It is not unusual to observe comets, but this could be the first time we see one coming from another star system.

Named C/2019 Q4 (Borisov), the object was first spotted by amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov on August 30, 2019 at the MARGO Observatory in Nauchnij, Crimea.

Astronomer Karen Meech was one of the scientists who discovered ‘Oumuamua. She is also one of the first scientists to take a closer look at C/2019 Q4. She explained to us how it happened:

Photo of astronomer Karen Meech (Credit: Karen Meech)
A major discovery

Now, Meech’s team, which includes two Canadian researchers, has been able to obtain a first colour image of C/2019 Q4. This allowed them to identify a comet tail, which is the product of gas escaping from the surface of the object.

If researchers can prove that C/2019 Q4 is an interstellar entity, this could have major consequences on our understanding of how our solar system was formed, as Meech explained:

In 2017, scientists were not able to study ‘Oumuamua properly as they had only one week to observe it. What is interesting about C/2019 Q4, however, is that by measuring the light signature surrounding the comet, astronomers will be able to obtain a lot of information about it.

At the moment, we are only in the early stages of analysis. Karen Meech told us what scientist know and don’t know about this new object:

(Photo: Karen Meech and Jan Kleyna (University of Hawaii)/© Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope)

From her observations and some work by astronomer Javier Licandro and his colleagues at the Canary Islands Institute of Astrophysics, C/2019 Q4 seems quite similar to the spectra of a class of objects in our solar system. This could mean that these known objects and interstellar visitors are more or less made up of the same components.

One year to study it

We still need to define where C/2019 Q4 comes from to be sure that it is of interstellar origin. To do this, astronomers will have about a year to examine the object and try to calculate its orbit. Meech gave us more details about her plans for the future:

Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope, Mauna Kea, Hawaii (Credit: Generic1139/wikicommons)

Astronomers will try to determine the eccentricity of C/2019 Q4, or how extreme its orbit is. Based on this, we can tell if the object comes from outside our solar system. For the time being, initial data suggest that yes. A few more months and we may be able to know its origin and composition, which would help us better understand where we come from.

With files from Space.com

Share
Categories: Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
White throated sparrows like this were studied for the effects of a common neonicotinoid insecticide which could end up in their diet of seeds (Wiki commons- Cephas)
Economy, Health, International, Religion

Quebec rules for safety over turbans, religious beliefs

RCI | Français

Entreprises et gouvernements doivent améliorer leur cybersécurité

RCI | Español

Elecciones federales: Montreal pide fondos para sus proyectos de transporte

RCI | 中文

菜篮子和油箱：本届大选加拿大人最关心生活费用问题

المخرج تايكا وايتيتي مجسدا دور الزعيم النازي أدولف هتلر والممثلة الأميركية سكارليت جوهانسون مجسدة دور ام الطفل الذي خلق صديقا من نسج خياله هو الزعيم الالماني في فيلم "جوجو رابيت" المتوّج في مهرجان تورنتو السينمائي الدولي الـ 44/حقوق الصورة: مهرجان TIFFالعربية | RCI

جمهور مهرجان تورنتو يختار المضحك المبكي

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Ortis avait des renseignements « dévastateurs  » pour le Canada et ses alliésOpposé à la loi 21, Jagmeet Singh reconnaît la compétence législative du QuébecVic Vogel, légende du jazz, est mortL'Iran « semble » être à l'origine de l'attaque contre l'Arabie saoudite, dit TrumpPas de sanctions contre des policiers canadiens accusés d’inconduite sexuelle en HaïtiAffaire Stormy Daniels : les procureurs new-yorkais réclament les déclarations de revenus de TrumpMay s'engage à résoudre le casse-tête de la lutte contre les changements climatiquesMaxime Bernier invité aux débats des chefsConservateurs et libéraux bataillent ferme pour le vote des parentsLes crucifix du Salon bleu exposés à l’Assemblée nationale
The NationalCanadian law can't punish some peacekeepers for sex misconduct abroad — and the UN isn't happy about itSecrets in hands of alleged RCMP spy would cause 'devastating' damage to Canada, allies: documentsFederal parties being warned of efforts by 6 foreign countries to influence election: sourcesNo NHL work stoppage for at least 3 years as players decline to reopen agreementYada yada yada: Netflix to air Seinfeld starting in 2021'No evidence' Kaillie Humphries suffered harassment from coach, Calgary judge hearsMaxime Bernier invited to participate in official commission debatesExpect to feel today's oil price spike at the gas pumpsFamily friend of victim describes terror and grief in Mississauga shooting aftermath