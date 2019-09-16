Four years ago, only Canadians who had lived outside the country for less than five years could vote. This rule has changed since the election of the Liberal Party of Canada in 2015. (Photo: Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

List of countries where Canadian expats live disclosed for security reasons

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, September 16, 2019 17:59
Last Updated: Monday, September 16, 2019 18:13
0 Comments ↓

Share

In a new effort to limit the risk of foreign interference, Elections Canada unveils, for the first time, the list of countries where Canadians who are part of the International Register of Electors live.

Now, any Canadian expatriate qualified to vote, regardless of how long they have been out of the country, can vote in the next federal election under the new Election Modernization Act (C-76).

Previously, only citizens who had lived abroad for less than five years were allowed to vote.

With more potential voters residing in other countries, Elections Canada is concerned that malicious interests may attempt to influence elections.

We know where Canadians abroad are registered, and we know in which electoral constituency they will vote. So, for example, it will be possible to notice if an abnormal number of votes from abroad are directed to a particular constituency. Nick Gamache, Acting Director of Media Relations at Elections Canada.

As of September 2019, an estimated 230,031 Canadians of all ages were living abroad, according to Global Affairs Canada. The register is completed on a voluntary basis. (Photo: Graham Hughes/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Low threat

However, the threat remains relatively low, the independent organisation estimates, since 19,784 Canadian expatriates are currently on the list of registered voters, a marginal proportion of the approximately 27 million voters in the country.

Elections Canada cannot accurately predict the number of people who will register, but it estimates that approximately 33,000 Canadians could be on this list.

According to the organisation, the largest Canadian community is in the United States with 8522 registered citizens. The United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong and Germany follow in the top 5.

To vote in the 2019 federal election, a Canadian living abroad must register in the International Register of Electors by providing proof of Canadian citizenship and submit an online application to Elections Canada before 6:00 p.m. on October 15.

The application will be processed and the elector will receive a voting kit by mail. The marked ballot must be returned to Elections Canada by 6 p.m. on October 21, federal election day. The vote of an elector living abroad counts in the last electoral district in which he or she lived in Canada before leaving.

Preliminary list of registered Canadians abroad

Country – Number – % of total

United States 8522 43.08% 43.08%

United Kingdom 2097 10.60% 10.60%

Australia 866 4.38% 4.38%

Hong Kong 865 4.37%

Germany 862 4.36%

France 720 3.64%

Canada* 670 3.39%

Switzerland 483 2.44%

Netherlands 350 1.77%

Japan 297 1.50%

Total of the 10 countries: 15,731 79.53%.

Other countries: 4053 21.47%.

Grand total: 19,784 100%.

*Diplomatic staff

Source: Elections Canada

With files from The Canadian Press

Share
Categories: Politics, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
White throated sparrows like this were studied for the effects of a common neonicotinoid insecticide which could end up in their diet of seeds (Wiki commons- Cephas)
Economy, Health, International, Religion

Quebec rules for safety over turbans, religious beliefs

RCI | Français

Entreprises et gouvernements doivent améliorer leur cybersécurité

RCI | Español

Elecciones federales: Montreal pide fondos para sus proyectos de transporte

RCI | 中文

菜篮子和油箱：本届大选加拿大人最关心生活费用问题

المخرج تايكا وايتيتي مجسدا دور الزعيم النازي أدولف هتلر والممثلة الأميركية سكارليت جوهانسون مجسدة دور ام الطفل الذي خلق صديقا من نسج خياله هو الزعيم الالماني في فيلم "جوجو رابيت" المتوّج في مهرجان تورنتو السينمائي الدولي الـ 44/حقوق الصورة: مهرجان TIFFالعربية | RCI

جمهور مهرجان تورنتو يختار المضحك المبكي