Students already held a massive demonstration to protest against climate change, on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Climate strikes: Canadian school boards and colleges to let students protest

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 17:30
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 17:32
0 Comments ↓

Share

Like Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old global star in the fight against climate change, many Canadian students will take to the streets on Friday, September 27 to participate in climate events and some school boards across the country are even helping them do so.

Several mobilizations are planned in many cities around the world on this day, including major Canadian cities, to call on governments to take concrete action to fight climate change. 

These gatherings, called Global Climate Strike, will coincide with the United Nations Climate Summit in New York next week.

The University of British Columbia, the Toronto District School Board and Dawson College in Montreal are among the institutions that are making efforts to help students who are planning to walk out of school.

Posted by Climat GO on Monday, September 9, 2019

Demonstrations are organised all over the country like this one in Ottawa.

Quebec’s largest school board has even declared Friday, September 27, which corresponds to Climate Day, to be a pedagogical day and cancelled all classes to allow students, parents and employees to demonstrate on the city’s streets.

“Considering the effects of a popular movement to attend the day of mobilization for the climate, the Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) decrees Sept. 27, 2019 in institutional pedagogical day,” said a release from the CSDM. 

The school board joins other academic institutions — including Concordia University, Dawson College and Cégep du Vieux Montréal — that have cancelled classes for the march.

To make up for the missed day, the CSDM has cancelled two pedagogical days that were scheduled for Nov. 29 and April 24.

In Ontario, the Toronto District School Board has asked its schools to avoid scheduling tests and other homework so that students are not academically penalized for attending a rally. However, students under 18 years of age must always obtain parental permission to skip classes.

“This is not a TDSB-sanctioned event, however we understand that students at a number of our schools may take part,” the board said in a statement.

“We honour student voice and are committed to ensuring students can express themselves individually and collectively in ways that are constructive, respectful and responsible.”

In British Columbia, UBC explained in a statement that students planning to participate in the march should discuss possible accommodations with their teacher and vice versa.

Students’ protests against climate change are taking place around the world, such as here in Portugal on Friday, May 24, 2019. (Armando Franca/AP Photo)

A movement started in Sweden

The demonstrations are partly inspired by Swedish teenage girl Greta Thunberg who has been running weekly demonstrations since August 2018 under the hashtag #FridaysForFuture. It calls on world leaders to redouble their efforts in the fight against climate change.

A website has even been created to organize strikes, fridaysforfuture.org. 

More than 100 climate strikes are planned in Canada, including events in all 10 provinces and two territories, and listed on the website. Thunberg revealed last week on Facebook that she should be in Montreal for the next march.

Quebec Premier will not attend the demonstrations

François Legault said he would not participate in the demonstration, stating that, in his opinion, it was not the place of a prime minister.

Instead, Environment Minister Benoit Charrette and Richard Campeau, Member of Parliament for Bourget, will represent the government.

In the National Assembly on Wednesday, Quebec’s Prime Minister criticized the CSDM’s decision, saying he was sorry for parents who find out “at the last minute” that they will have to find an alternative for their children on that day, as classes will be suspended.

But above all, he warned teachers that they will have to go back to work; pedagogical days are not “days off”, according to him.

With files from CBC, Radio-Canada and The Star

Share
Categories: Environment, Society
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Statistics Canada launches new Education Statistics Portal

Arts and Entertainment, Society

Canadian author Graeme Gibson dead at 85

Arts and Entertainment, Environment, International, Society

Squashed: Windsor’s annual pumpkin regatta

Arts and Entertainment, International

Canadian Olympians: One denied, two retire

RCI | Français

Comment lutter contre le suicide, 2e cause de décès chez les jeunes Canadiens ?

RCI | Español

Industria musical quebequense: la influencia latina

RCI | 中文

卷入加拿大萨省工签移民造假案的公司：幼儿园和便利店

العربية | RCI

قراءة في النتائج غير الحاسمة للانتخابات الإسرائيلية

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Aide médicale à mourir : Ottawa n'a pas déposé un avis d'appelVapotage : un jeune Ontarien serait le premier Canadien atteint d'une maladie pulmonaireComment une fausse rumeur sur la commissaire de la GRC s'est mise à circulerUne Britanno-Colombienne apprend qu'elle sera enfin admissible à l'aide médicale à mourirComment revenir à l'équilibre budgétaire? Les chefs entretiennent le mystèreLa vérif : les Canadiens paient-ils de plus en plus pour rembourser la dette fédérale?Un gouvernement du NPD jetterait les bases d'une assurance dentaire universelleNon à un oléoduc au Québec, répète Legault à ScheerSanté Canada suspend de manière préventive la distribution du ZantacLa vérif : les libéraux vont-ils taxer les gains de la vente d’une résidence principale?
False online rumour claims RCMP chief is married to Bill Morneau's cousinBibi or not to be? Israeli voters wait to see if Netanyahu survived another close voteTim Hortons pulls Beyond Meat products from Canadian locations outside B.C., OntarioMichigan warns about mosquito-borne virus after 3 deathsU.S. central bank cuts interest rate again — but split on what to do nextNovartis halts distribution of Zantac drug amid probe into impuritiesWriter and conservationist Graeme Gibson, partner of Margaret Atwood, dead at 85Ontario teen was on life-support after respiratory illness linked to vapingTrump announces his 4th national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, via TwitterConservatives will review business subsidies in effort to save $1.5 billion