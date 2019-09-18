The new portal have all information about Canadian education in one place. (Screenshot of Education Statistics Portal)

Statistics Canada launches new Education Statistics Portal

By Mathiew Leiser |
Posted: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 17:58
Last Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2019 18:04
Statistics Canada, the government agency that produces statistics to help better understand Canada, has released a new Education Statistics Portal to help people easily understand all aspects of the education system.

The new portal will allow users to access data on financial resources invested in education as well as being aware of the latest updates on tuition fees for degree programs, for example.

The Canadian Centre for Education Statistics provides the latest information on education, training and learning by bringing together data, tools and reports,” says the website.

The data collected on the website were obtained through surveys, but also as part of partnerships with provincial and territorial education authorities and agencies.

Students will also have access to data on labour market outcomes, for example, which could help them choose the education they want to pursue.

The website also presents the various apprenticeship programs available in Canada.

The portal will be constantly updated and will highlight “the most recent, popular and relevant education-related content at Statistics Canada”, says a press release.

Categories: Internet, Science and Technology, Society
