An image grab from a video released by the Houthi movement allegedly shows two Saudi light armoured vehicles (LAVs) destroyed by the rebels in an August offensive in the Kitaf district in northern Yemen. Radio Canada International could not independently confirm the location of the photo, but experts consulted by RCI identified the vehicles as LAVs produced by General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada at their plant in southern Ontario. (Houthi Military Media/Handout)

Ottawa reviews footage of destroyed Canadian-made Saudi armoured vehicles

By Levon Sevunts |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, October 7, 2019 21:51
0 Comments ↓

Share

Canadian government officials are “closely” reviewing recently released video footage that appears to show Canadian-made Saudi military equipment captured or destroyed by Houthi rebels in Yemen, says a spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Video footage and still images released by the Houthis on Sept. 29 and throughout last week appear to show at least twelve damaged or destroyed light armoured vehicles (LAVs) of various models produced by General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada (GDLS-C) in London, Ontario, along with other armoured vehicles and large quantities of light weapons and ammunition.

The materials released by the Iran-backed Houthi movement also show nine damaged Spartan armoured personnel carriers produced by the Canadian-owned Streit Group, which is now based in the United Arab Emirates, and four IAG Guardian armoured personnel carriers, produced by the Toronto-based International Armored Group.

The Houthis claim the footage, an edited compilation of several videos, shows the results of a major 72-hour military offensive by their forces against the Saudi-led coalition.

An image grab from a video released by the Houthi movement purports to show a Canadian-made LAV-25 operated by Saudi forces about to be hit by an anti-tank missile in the region of Wadi al-Faraa on Sept. 2, 2019. (Houthi Military Media/Handout)

Radio Canada International could not independently confirm this information and Saudi Arabia has officially denied claims that hundreds of its soldiers and allied forces were killed in the rebel offensive and thousands surrendered to the Iran-backed Houthis.

“Any time we are made aware of videos like this one, we review them closely to determine where and when they were taken as well as which vehicles appear in them,” Adam Austen, Freeland’s press secretary, told Radio Canada International in an email on Friday. “Officials at Global Affairs Canada are in the process of doing so for this video.”

Doug Wilson-Hodge, a spokesman for General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada, told Radio Canada International the company is declining to comment on the footage.

However, experts consulted by Radio Canada International identified the vehicles in the still images and the video released by the Houthis as Canadian-produced LAV-25s and a Bison armoured personnel carrier, which is also based on the LAV-25 platform.

An image grab from a video released by the Houthi movement shows a Canadian-made LAV allegedly destroyed by Houthi fighters in the Wadi al-Faraa region on Sept. 2, 2019. (Houthi Military Media/Handout)

Critics of Ottawa’s multibillion arms sales to the oil-rich kingdom say the footage demonstrates once again that Canadian-made equipment bought by Riyadh over the last 25 years ostensibly to defend Saudi Arabia from aggressive neighbours such as Iraq and Iran is instead being used in an offensive war in Yemen.

A coalition of Canadian advocacy and human rights groups is calling on the federal government to cancel a controversial $15-billion contract to supply Saudi Arabia with the latest model of LAVs.

Austen said the federal government has taken “firm action” to strengthen Canada’s arms export controls system by passing legislation that enshrines human rights into federal export laws.

On Sept. 17, 2019, Canada officially became a state party to the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty, he added.

“This means that there is now a new legal requirement that the Canadian government must deny export permits if there is a substantial risk that the export would result in a serious violation of human rights, including serious acts of gender based violence,” Austen said.

“As we have said before, a review of all export permits to Saudi Arabia is on-going and no final decision has been made. During this review, no new permits have been issued.”

A Canadian-made LAV-25 is seen burning in a still image released by the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The federal government has approved a multi-billion dollar contract to supply Saudi Arabia with the latest version of the LAV, as well as upgrade kits for the older models such as the LAV-25 pictured here. (Houthi Military Media/Handout)

However, the federal government has not stopped the export of the newest model of Canadian LAVs or upgrade kits for the older models of LAVs, imported by Saudi Arabia since the early 1990s.

The Liberal government approved the controversial deal, signed by the previous Conservative government, to supply the Islamic Kingdom with hundreds of LAV 6.0 advanced combat vehicles in 2016.

According to a declassified 2016 memo prepared by Global Affairs Canada for then foreign affairs minister Stephane Dion and released by the government with several redactions following a legal challenge in the Federal Court, GDLS-C had applied for six new permits worth about $11 billion dollars for the new LAV 6.0 variants, as well as upgrade kits for the older versions, such as the LAV-25s.

The number of new LAVs Saudi Arabia wants to purchase and their associated armaments are redacted out in the memo.

However, between 1993 and 2015, the federal government granted GDLS-C permits to export more than 2,900 LAVs and their associated weapons systems, including automatic canons, assault guns, mortars and anti-tank missiles, the memo said.

Share
Categories: International, Politics
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Last Chance Tourism

Economy, Immigration & Refugees, Society

Loans help immigrants obtain Canadian credentials

International, Society

Yet another vanity plate concern

RCI | Français

E2-Sport: devenir des incontournables du vélo à assistance électrique

RCI | Español

El químico bisfenol A se encuentra donde menos lo piensa

RCI | 中文

大选辩论：6党领袖唇枪舌剑捉对厮杀

العربية | RCI

ضوء أميركي أخضر أم أصفر لعملية عسكرية تركية ضد الأكراد في شمال شرق سوريا؟