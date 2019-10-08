Climate protesters hit Montreal commuters

Demonstrations yesterday by climate activists blocked thousands of commuters in Halifax, Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver and Victoria, in addition to several other cities around the world including New York, London, Dublin, Berlin, Wellington, and Sydney.

The action resulted in many arrests in those cities.

As part of a plan of two weeks of disruption, a similar blockage was planned yesterday in Montreal but was delayed until this morning due to rain.

Extinction Rebellion activists climbed atop the busy Jacques Cartier bridge, a major artery between the south shore suburbs to Montreal and hung banners protesting climate inaction.

Police then had to close the bridge to morning commuters over safety concerns. Traffic over the major artery was halted for an hour before the protest was ended with three arrests of climbers.

The environmental group apparently has other activities planned for Montreal today.

