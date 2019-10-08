Two in five workers quit due to a bad boss: survey

A new online survey found that 39 per cent of respondents have left a job because of a bad manager. The firm that commissioned the research of 400 workers subscribes to the adage, “people leave managers, not companies.”

The Robert Half staffing firm gives some examples of behaviour that can cause employees to leave. It says a bad boss is generally tough to reach and that can frustrate staff who want to move forward with projects. A bad boss micromanages everyone or, at the other extreme, leaves the managing to others. The firm says workers want a leader who leads and can offer insight.

It adds that managers set the tone for the office and have a big influence on the satisfaction of their employees. Further, employee appreciation is a powerful motivator and the more workers feel valued, the less likely they are to leave.

Among the other reasons employees may want to quit, a bad boss schedules too many meetings, treats workers like they are interchangeable, plays favourites, ignores toxic employees, and doesn’t provide feedback.