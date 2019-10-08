While many of the marches have been peaceful such as this demonstration against the new "no mask" law, that is seldom the case as the government gets increasingly disturbed by ongoing pro-democracy demonstrations. (via CBC

Hong Kong protests: View from Canadian democracy supporter

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, October 8, 2019 13:30
0 Comments ↓

Share

Tensions and protests continue in Hong Kong. They originally began this summer as a protest against a proposed law to allow extraditions to mainland China,

Well over a million people would block the streets, but even as the proposal was withdrawn, protests continued to push for democratic reforms and against an emergency law banning face masks, presumably to allow police to better identify people for future arrests.

Cheuk Kwan Cheuk Kwan is a long time human rights activist with the Toronto Association for Democracy in China

C Kwan of the Toronto Association for Democracy in China gives his opinion on the demonstrations and situation in Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s unelected Chief Executive. Carrie Lam has now invoked the possibility of asking the Chinese military to intervene to end the four months of demonstrations, vandalism and violence.

Honk Kong’s appointed chief executive, Carrie Lam, has now hinted she may call in the Chinese Army to deal with demostrations if they continue.(Vincent Thian-Associated Press)

Cheuk Kwan suggests that at least some of the violence and damage is due to agents-provocateurs who have infiltrated the demostrators to exacerbate the need for intervention.

He also claims Chinese police have been placed among the Hong Kong police, that China is sending mainlanders to live in Hong Kong to help influence political opinion, and that people have begun “disappearing” with parents told to keep quiet about it as was the case with the Tienanmen Square massacre.

Police in riot gear and long clubs violently push back against protesters in Hong Kong this month (via CBC)

He also believes that if China’s military came onto the island, they would not leave and that could be the end of the relative freedom Hong Kong enjoys.

He feels that China cannot allow Hong Kong to have indepence and democratic reforms over fears it could spread to other areas like Taiwan and Tibet.

Tear gas filled clashes between protesters and police have been getting more violent as the protests continue. There is some speculation that vandalism and other violent acts are being carried out and encouraged by agents provacateurs to incite government crackdown and perhaps military action by China (cia CBC)

He feels that China would be prepared to sacrifice the region’s status as a world financial hub through an occupation. He says China would easily gamble that after being upset for a few years, the “west” would come back seeking a return to the entry point into China’s huge market.

He adds that the way things are transpiring, he does not feel optimistic about the future for the semi-autonomous region.

additional information

Share
Categories: Economy, International, Politics
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Eye scan may soon permit early detection of Alzheimer’s

Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Electronic tool helps doctors review seniors’ many medications

Economy, International, Society

Climate protesters hit Montreal commuters

Economy, International, Politics, Society

Quebec kerfuffle over bilingual greeting “Bonjour- Hi!”

RCI | Français

Bonifier le travail des pharmaciens et refiler la facture aux patients ?

RCI | Español

La robótica colaborativa para contrarrestar la falta de mano obra en Quebec

RCI | 中文

新调查：自己当老板工时长，假期少

حبور وانعتاق في بُقعات ضوء كثيرة أجاد في نقلنا إليها حفل "موزاييك" لـ"كورال التراث الشرقي في كندا" بقيادة المايسترو سبيرو الياس دميان/حقوق الصورة: استديو حلومالعربية | RCI

"موزاييك" للكورال الشرقي تُشبهُ ألوان قوس القزح وعبيرَ الليلك