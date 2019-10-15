A crew works on hoisting up a new rack of antlers for Moose Jaw's 'Mac the Moose' on Oct 8, officially making him the tallest moose statue in the world after a friendly feud with Norway. Dave visited this important symbol, twice as part of his research pm Canada (Stephanie Taylor/The Canadian Press)

An American humourist discovers his Canadian roots

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, October 15, 2019 12:50
0 Comments ↓

Share

Comedian, author and musician Dave Hill is American. But not 100 per cent. In fact he thought he was one quarter Canadian, only to later discover that he is three-eights Canadian. He set out to learn more about the strange country to the north of his hometown Cleveland and why his uncle insisted Canada was  the greatest country ever.

The result was a trip of discovery across Canada, during which he visited the worlds now largest (again) moose statue, picked up his own somewhat smaller moose sculpture, and ate far too much poutine.

The resulting book of his adventures in Canada is called Parking the Moose: One American’s Epic Quest to Uncover his Incredible Canadian Roots

American Dave Hill talks about his travels across Canada

Along the way he discovered Canada’s secret heart attack food weapon, originating in Quebec: poutine, gravy poured over cheese curds and fried potatoes, and amazing cocktail invented in Calgary, the bloody Caesar

American Dave Hill with his book of discovering 3/8ths of his Canadian roots. (RCI)

Oh and he now has not one, but two moose sculptures at home which his girlfriend tolerates,  a record of Guy Lafleur hockey tips narration in French over a background of disco music as souvenirs of his research in Canada for the book

Along the way Dave became a staunch fan of Canada’s poutine- gravy over cheese curds and fries…and in all its strange permutations along with the Canadian invented Bloody Caesar cocktail (DAVID BOILY/AFP/Getty Images)

Of course there’s his love of Canada’s national winter game, hockey, and the many heavy metal bands, and a mix of generally polite and friendly people all over the country.

Video Song- Parking the moose: Dave Hill

Penguin-Random House Publishing: Parking the moose

Share
Categories: Arts and Entertainment, International
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Do we trust science? McGill professor weighs in

Arts and Entertainment, Economy

Autumn colours tours in Canada

Arts and Entertainment, International

Airshow crash of Canadian military aerobatics jet

Economy, Environment, International, Politics, Society

Thunberg plans return to Canada

RCI | Français

Le multiculturalisme et l’interculturalisme sont-ils compatibles au Canada?

RCI | Español

Novena edición de la Semana Hispana 2019: Idioma y Sociedad

RCI | 中文

中国七十年来遇到的三次重大考验

نصفا الدماغ البشري والخط الفاصل بين الصحة والإعاقة رفيع جدا...رأسي هو صديقي وهو عدوي، كتاب صدر مؤخرا في مونتريال وفيه بورتريه لـ 12 مريض عقلي وحوارات مع عدد من الاختصاصيين والمعالجين النفسيين/حقوق الصورة: راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

عندما يروي مرضى الصحة العقلية فصولا مُشرقةً في حياتهم