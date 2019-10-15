An American humourist discovers his Canadian roots

Comedian, author and musician Dave Hill is American. But not 100 per cent. In fact he thought he was one quarter Canadian, only to later discover that he is three-eights Canadian. He set out to learn more about the strange country to the north of his hometown Cleveland and why his uncle insisted Canada was the greatest country ever.

The result was a trip of discovery across Canada, during which he visited the worlds now largest (again) moose statue, picked up his own somewhat smaller moose sculpture, and ate far too much poutine.

The resulting book of his adventures in Canada is called Parking the Moose: One American’s Epic Quest to Uncover his Incredible Canadian Roots

Along the way he discovered Canada’s secret heart attack food weapon, originating in Quebec: poutine, gravy poured over cheese curds and fried potatoes, and amazing cocktail invented in Calgary, the bloody Caesar

Oh and he now has not one, but two moose sculptures at home which his girlfriend tolerates, a record of Guy Lafleur hockey tips narration in French over a background of disco music as souvenirs of his research in Canada for the book

Of course there’s his love of Canada’s national winter game, hockey, and the many heavy metal bands, and a mix of generally polite and friendly people all over the country.



Video Song- Parking the moose: Dave Hill



Penguin-Random House Publishing: Parking the moose