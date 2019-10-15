Autumn colours tours in Canada

Canadian forests tend to be a blaze of colour at this time of year as the green leaves of deciduous trees turn to bright reds, orange, and yellows.

The chlorophyll which keeps the leaves green and masks the other colours, disappears as the tree prepares for winter and closes the capillaries which transport energy and nutrients to and from the leaves. With the green chlorophyll gone, the other colours become visible shortly before the leaves die and drop off.

For the few weeks in October however, the forests are alive with the colour and there are several ways people can enjoy this natural beauty

In the areas where the deciduous trees are most common, there are train tours, boat tours, and even a couple of very high observation towers.

Every year many thousands of Canadians and visitors from abroad take advantage of these tours and this annual marvel of nature

