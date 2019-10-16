Newcomers to Canada are expected to buy 680,000 homes over the next five years. (iStock)

One in five homes in Canada bought by newcomers

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, October 16, 2019 13:14
0 Comments ↓

Share

A survey commissioned by a leading real estate company suggests that newcomers represent one in every five homebuyers in Canada. Royal LePage projects that if current trends hold true newcomers are expected to purchase 680,000 homes over the next five years. 

Newcomers were found to be families with children (31 per cent), students (25 per cent) or a sole applicant (20 per cent). They included immigrants, students, refugees and those who are in the country to work and who had moved to Canada within the last 10 years. The average time it took them to buy a home was three years after arriving.

Three-quarters of respondents arrived with savings to help them purchase a home. That said, only 32 per cent of newcomers own a home compared to 68 per cent of all Canadians. 

Just over half of newcomers bought homes detached from others. (iStock)

A little over half of newcomers buy a detached house, 18 per cent buy a condominium (one unit in a building of multiple units), 15 per cent buy a townhouse (attached to other homes on both sides) and 13 per cent buy a semi-detached home (attached to another on one side). 

Canada seen as a good place to live

The most common reason for moving to Canada was that people saw it as a good place to live and work (54 per cent.) Three-quarters of respondents said they would not consider moving to the U.S. And 31 per cent said they chose Canada over the U.S. because felt more welcomed as an immigrant and 26 per cent felt that Canada is a safer place to live.

Nationally, 82 per cent of respondents stay in the region of their first residence. Among those w ho relocate, 41 per cent said it was for a better job, 13 per cent cited lifestyle reasons and 12 per cent mentioned housing affordability.

The results were compiled from an online survey of 1,500 new Canadians between August 21 and 27, 2019. The margin of error was plus or minus 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

New dinosaur discovery, ‘a goldmine’

RCI | Français

Cigogne Technologies : Contrôler la température lors du transport biomédical

RCI | Español

Bernardo Kremer, médico de vocación

RCI | 中文

你吃到的真是金枪鱼吗？一海洋保护组织说加拿大广泛存在 “海鲜作假”

نصفا الدماغ البشري والخط الفاصل بين الصحة والإعاقة رفيع جدا...رأسي هو صديقي وهو عدوي، كتاب صدر مؤخرا في مونتريال وفيه بورتريه لـ 12 مريض عقلي وحوارات مع عدد من الاختصاصيين والمعالجين النفسيين/حقوق الصورة: راديو كنداالعربية | RCI

عندما يروي مرضى الصحة العقلية فصولا مُشرقةً في حياتهم