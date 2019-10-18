Newcomers benefit from employment program at museum

Nine newcomers to Canada have taken part in a six-month work program to improve their employability. This is the 15th year in which the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 has offered its Welcome Home to Canada program.

The participants have been paid to work in fields such as customer service and information technology at the museum. The program culminates in an event at which participants can network with employers and learn more about the fields in which they are interested.

Newcomers from around the world

The participants come from around the world. This year’s are:

Andresa Testa, Reference Assistant, Brazil

Oshin Ebrahim, Heritage Interpreter, Syrian Arab Republic

Betty Ijebor, Heritage Interpreter, Nigeria

Rida Aldarwish, Gift Shop Assistant, Syrian Arab Republic

Jolly Paul, Junior Events Coordinator, Bangladesh

Khal Deeb, Building and Events Assistant, Syrian Arab Republic

Laurie (Luo) Li, Junior Systems Administrator, China

Marianne Simon, Public Programs Assistant, India

Robert Simon, Administrative Assistant, India

The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 is located in the eastern port at Halifax at the exact place where waves of newcomers arrived by Ship. The museum aims to “inspire and enable” Canadians to explore their relationships with those migrations and how they have shaped the country.