Newcomers benefit from employment program at museum

Nine newcomers to Canada have taken part in a six-month work program to improve their employability. This is the 15th year in which the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 has offered its Welcome Home to Canada program.
The participants have been paid to work in fields such as customer service and information technology at the museum. The program culminates in an event at which participants can network with employers and learn more about the fields in which they are interested.
Newcomers from around the world
The participants come from around the world. This year’s are:
Andresa Testa, Reference Assistant, Brazil
Oshin Ebrahim, Heritage Interpreter, Syrian Arab Republic
Betty Ijebor, Heritage Interpreter, Nigeria
Rida Aldarwish, Gift Shop Assistant, Syrian Arab Republic
Jolly Paul, Junior Events Coordinator, Bangladesh
Khal Deeb, Building and Events Assistant, Syrian Arab Republic
Laurie (Luo) Li, Junior Systems Administrator, China
Marianne Simon, Public Programs Assistant, India
Robert Simon, Administrative Assistant, India
The Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 is located in the eastern port at Halifax at the exact place where waves of newcomers arrived by Ship. The museum aims to “inspire and enable” Canadians to explore their relationships with those migrations and how they have shaped the country.
