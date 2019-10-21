Legal help will be free for two days in Quebec

Young lawyers will provide free legal advice to residents of the province of Quebec on October 26and 27, 2019. The former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada has long criticised the high cost of lawyers which renders justice “inaccessible” to many people.

The lowest hourly rate for a lawyer is around $200 and could go up to $400 an hour or more. For the very poorest people, provincial governments may subsidize or offer free legal aid. But subsidies have diminished over the years.

This will be the 33rd edition of Quebec’s twice-yearly, free, legal advice clinic. In April 2019 more than 3,500 people called in compared to 2,100 in April 2018.

Many questions about family law, neighbourly relations

The most frequent subjects of the calls were family law, relations between neighbours, consumer goods, labour and management of estates.

The project involves more than 100 volunteer lawyers and notaries from across the province. It is offered by Young Bar of Montreal which consists of 5,000 lawyers with ten years of less of practice in Montreal, with the support of the Quebec Bar.

The help line can be reached between 9am and 4pm on Oct. 26 and 27, 2019 at 1 844 779-6232.