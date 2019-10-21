Neighbour Alison Way told CBC people ‘regularly’ rent the Ottawa home where the shooting occurred and there are sometimes disturbances. (Jean-Francois Poudrier/Radio-Canada)

Shooting reignites controversy over short-term rentals

By Lynn Desjardins |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, October 21, 2019 14:01
Last Updated: Monday, October 21, 2019 14:02
0 Comments ↓

Share

Two men were shot early on Oct. 20, 2019 at an Ottawa home that neighbours told CBC was an Airbnb rental. This was not confirmed by the company. But several neighbours told CBC reporters that the home was what they called a “ghost hotel” and the site of frequent noisy parties.

There have been several other complaints about short-term rentals in Canada. In February 2019 a woman was arrested for throwing a chair from the balcony of what was thought to be a short-term rental unit in a high-rise.

“It demonstrates that regulations for short-term rental companies like Airbnb are very much needed across the country,” says Thorben Wieditz, a researcher with Fairbnb, a group that campaigns for such regulations. He says the number of short term-rentals has increased dramatically in Canadian cities and is growing in smaller cities and suburbs too. 

Tens of thousands of homes lost to the housing market, says researcher

Wieditz is not just concerned about the noise and disruption caused by some of the tourists renting these units. He says companies like Airbnb are having a dramatic effect on the housing stock in some cities. 

“Airbnb is removing tens of thousands of homes from the housing market and turns them into full time, what we call ghost hotels. So, it has an immense impact on the availability and affordability of housing in our cities.” 

Posters in Toronto’s Kensington Market call for action on short-term rentals and the problem of tenants who are evicted to make room for renters using websites like Airbnb. (Martin Trainor/CBC News)

A call for a ‘fair and balanced’ approach

The city of Toronto is considering regulations to deal with the problems but home owners affiliated with Airbnb are fighting the change.  Wieditz explains the proposed regulations: “It’s a very fair and balanced approach,” says Wieditz. “If you and I want to rent out our home on Airbnb, we’re allowed to do so, but where Toronto’s rules would draw a line in the sand is to say, if you and I buy up, lease up, or otherwise acquire dozens and dozens of properties, condos or rental apartments for the sole purpose of turning these into ghost hotels that would not be allowed.”

This would prevent the huge loss of rental housing stock. And Wieditz says the problems of noise and disruption would diminish since individual homeowners are more likely to monitor such problems in order to maintain relations with their neighbours.

Wieditz is not in favour of Canada-wide rules to control short-term rentals because the problems are different in each city. But he urges city officials to study the problem in each jurisdiction in order to come up with the solutions that suit them best.

Thorben Wieditz says short-term rentals are removing tens of thousands of homes from Canada’s housing stock making rental units less available and less affordable. (Fairbnb)

Listen

With files from CBC reporters Hillary Johnstone and Laura Glowacki.

Share
Categories: Society
Tags: , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Elections stories on RCI

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

New UN report scalds Canada for Indigenous housing conditions

Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

When a common medical research tool is not entirely accurate

Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Enviro-friendly, bio construction making inroads into building industry

RCI | Français

Fraude alimentaire: la méthode Oceana manque de transparence

RCI | Español

Tiempo de ser o el teatro como instrumento de lucha contra la homofobia

RCI | 中文

加拿大2019大选竞争激烈：如何实时跟踪选情

مظاهرة لأبناء الجالية اللبنانيّة في العاصمة أوتاوا تضامن مع المتظاهرين في لبنان/ Jean-François Poudrier/ Radio-Canadaالعربية | RCI

هل جاءت الاصلاحات الاقتصاديّة متأخّرة في لبنان؟