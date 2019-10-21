Quebec vandals strike again

The now over a century old Montreal statues to a couple of famous historical figures have to be among of the cleanest around. That’s because they have been a regular target of socialist, leftist vandals who spray paint on them in protest, requiring them to be cleaned, seemingly at least a couple of times per year now.

Again last night the statue of Canada’s founding father, Sir John A Macdonald first unveiled in 1895, was attacked by a group accusing Sir John A Macdonald of various “crimes” against First Nations, and other ethnic groups.

The statue to a young Queen Victoria, 1900, which is placed at McGill University was also vandalised apparently under the auspices of a similar group claiming a number of crimes including torture, forced famines, and mass murder and others.

Usually the individuals, group, or groups, use red paint to simulate their accusation that the country’s principle founder, and the former Queen have “blood on their hands”.

This time they use blue paint, the colour associated with Canada’s Conservative party, to demonstrate their opposition to the current Conservative party leader and allegations he wants to do more to honour Sir John.

The individual or likely individuals involved say the statues should be removed.

